My brother, I do not know if we conflict with one of my alienation and our loneliness in the English language, it will meet our opposition, and by God, it does not cool the stomach, the dispute in English is received cold, and the charmers say as if you are intending to him at “Starbucks.” What is something like Arabic that you discuss with him from afar, and he is” Nadi” from hot words, which slashes on the mustache, English frankly makes you laugh, and it will not make you comfortable after the strike, because soon the two opponents reconcile, and the “live” will overthrow the word “Syrian.”

– Frankly.. God help them doctors and nurses who have lived all their lives with the “mask”, from morning to evening, we are only two years and in the “mall”, and we have not defeated him, and now when we see him from afar, he imagines for us like a scarecrow, that pet is gone” And the colored clothes, black watches, white watches, watches bearing the marks of international brands, watches resembling the “Zorro” mask, and watches bearing “Schwarzovsky” lobes!

– We have two problems, we lovers of Arabic; When one receives, he writes “There is nothing left” and leaves the thousand compartments as they are, a prominent phenomenon, forgetting why, and the letters that are confirmed and canceled, so that our people who have fallen asleep revolt from their soil since the first ignorance, or when he says: We tried and they did not try, and he forgets the thousand that is as long as the cornstarch. And some of them keep getting tired of the small hamza that is smaller than the annual date, not knowing where to put it. From her almost empty place, which she cannot fill, as if he is losing that narrow place in her, and if he leaves her alone, he is afraid of losing her, like a child who does not know her right path, but if she circulates with the waw, what is permissible for him, and does not recognize her location.

– We have a problem between the old, the beautiful and the inherited, and between the New Testament and modernity. I mean, if you wanted to participate in the bidding and bidding of camels, and it occurred to you to buy a milking she-camel, from the unarmed, or you want it, and you decide and buy from the camels, the Sabouq she-camel, from Omani women or the offspring of antelopes, and that was The matter is now.. and in the third millennium of its twentieth year, and in the digital age with “credit card, traveler’s check, counter check, or transfer bank,” will the other side of the Shamma Brothers accept, or will he cherish, and accompany the sanctity and halal what Al Mazyona manages from its place except And the justice of her slippers is a bag of “cash” or a ghazi equivalent to her hump!

– This week I attended a discussion session, and a lecture given by a foreign academic doctor, which cost a few hundred dollars, and of course in English, and the likes of us and our group are good and honest. We listened for a quarter of an hour and did not understand anything. Then we installed the translation headphones, and listened for a quarter of an hour, and did not understand anything. I asked my Indian neighbor, who was listening more deeply than us, what did she understand? She said I did not understand anything useful, they all did not understand what this foreign academic doctor who was grinding his age sells, and thoughts and opinions deal in his stomach, but they do not come out of his chest!

– You are surprised by someone who curses in his car, and leaves its window open while he is in the middle of the public street, and the appearance of his fat, hairy hand, and takes out those curses with the smoke of his tasteless cigarette, until it reaches your ear quite clearly, and you do not know who is the one who upset him? And where does he want to go?

#quinces