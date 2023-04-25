On April 23, the case of a young man who lost his life due to brain death in Mexico.

The minor, whose name was withheld and who had recently turned 15, was at the General Hospital of Zone No. 2 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), with the dress that days before she had worn for her party , ready for her organs to be donated.

The decision was made by his parentswho authorized that the organs such as the liver, corneas and kidneys of the young woman could be donatedso that five people who were on the national waiting list of the National Transplant Center could benefit, said the Hospital Coordinator for Organ and Tissue Donation at HGZ No. 2, Dr. Sofía Osorio Quintana.

Before being intervened in the operating room, the medical staff together with the donor’s relatives fired her with applause.

The IMSS, through a statement, stated that the kidneys and corneas had been transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades No. 1 of the Centro Médico Nacional del Bajío, in Guanajuato; while the liver was taken to the Naval Medical Center.

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL