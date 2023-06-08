from the newsroomi

06/08/2023 – 14:24

Bets are open for the 12th Quina de São João. The game does not accumulate and has an estimated prize pool of BRL 200 million. The draw for contest 5,881, scheduled for June 25, will take place during the traditional celebration of São João in Campina Grande (PB).

Bets can be placed at lottery houses through special event tickets. A single bet on the modality costs R$ 2. To participate in Quina, just select between 5 and 15 numbers among the 80 available on the ticket. The player also has the option of allowing the system to choose the numbers through the Little Surprise. Prizes are awarded to matching 2, 3, 4 or 5 numbers. In addition, it is possible to compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive draws using Teimosinha.

If only one player wins the Quina de São João prize and invests the entire amount in the CAIXA Poupança, he will receive more than R$ 1.3 million in income in the first month. The prize money would be enough to purchase 50 real estate properties or land worth R$4 million each.

If there are no winners in the main category, matching 5 numbers, the prize will be divided among the winners of the 2nd category (4 numbers) and so on. Bets can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw at any lottery outlet in the country, on the Loterias CAIXA app and on the Loterias CAIXA website.

So far, the biggest prize in the history of Quina was granted by Quina de São João 2021, where the prize of BRL 204.8 million was divided between eight bets in the 5,590 contest, yielding each one the value of BRL 25, 6 million.

Special giveaway combo

On the Loterias CAIXA website or in the application, it is possible to purchase special combos for the event, which include bets for other draws or an exclusive one with 15 bets for the Quina 5.881 contest.























