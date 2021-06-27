Quina de São João Special Contest 5590, raffled this Saturday (26) night at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal in São Paulo, was open to eight players – from Manaus, Pinheiro (MA), Blumenau (SC), Avaré/ (SP), São Paulo (capital), Conceição do Pará (MG) and two bets from Belo Horizonte. The dozens drawn were 25, 28, 36, 60 and 61. Each one will receive R$ 25,601,717.66.

The prize, of R$204.8 million, is the largest in Quina’s history and surpasses the previous record of R$153.7 million in the Contest 5,002, of 2019.

Whoever hit four numbers – 2,143 players – will win R$ 9,276.34 each, and the 158,391 who guessed three numbers will receive the individual prize of R$ 188.73 each.

Caixa recalls that premiums worth more than R$1,903.98 are paid exclusively at the bank’s branches. Winners should also be aware of dates. Prizes expire after 90 days from the date of the draw.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach