Quina de São João Special Contest 5590, raffled this Saturday (26) night at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal in São Paulo, was open to eight players – from Manaus, Pinheiro (MA), Blumenau (SC), Avaré/ (SP), São Paulo (capital), Conceição do Pará (MG) and two bets from Belo Horizonte. The dozens drawn were 25, 28, 36, 60 and 61. Each one will receive R$ 25,601,717.66.
The prize, of R$204.8 million, is the largest in Quina’s history and surpasses the previous record of R$153.7 million in the Contest 5,002, of 2019.
Whoever hit four numbers – 2,143 players – will win R$ 9,276.34 each, and the 158,391 who guessed three numbers will receive the individual prize of R$ 188.73 each.
Caixa recalls that premiums worth more than R$1,903.98 are paid exclusively at the bank’s branches. Winners should also be aware of dates. Prizes expire after 90 days from the date of the draw.
