Quimsa of Santiago del Estero beat this Saturday afternoon to San Martin de Corrientes by 72 to 66 at the Obras Basket stadium and was consecrated undefeated champion of the Final Four of the Super 20 of the National Basketball League (LNB).

The Santiago team got up after a bad start and with an impeccable last quarter (26-8) reversed what for much of the game seemed like a consummate defeat.

Besides of MVP, Brandon Robinson (10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists), other highlights of the team of Sebastian Gonzalez were Mauro cosolito (15 points) and Franco Baralle (13 goals) on the perimeter, while San Martín had the inmate Javier Saiz (15 units and 10 rebounds) as the main bulwark.

San Martín dictated the actions until well into the end of the game: suffice it to mention that The fusion it just got up in the result when Ivan Gramajo He hit a triple with 1m08s left in the game. That integrity of the santiagueños, experienced in decisive instances, ended up tilting the balance.

The game entered the final minute with Quimsa up by a double and although San Martín had the tie, first in the hands of Sebastian Acevedo -that he missed the free two- and then with an attempt of three of Matías Solanas, The truth is that the young Baralle stood and with two free throws sentenced history.

In the preview of the final, Basket Works surpassed Cordoba Institute by 76 to 71, with 18 points from the Uruguayan Joaquin Rodriguez Olivera, and was left with third place in the championship.

San Martín had gotten into the definition in a curious way due to the format, which despite being called the Final Four was not with the traditional semifinals and final that are played in the so-called mini tournaments, but a home run was played between all the participants.

The Corrientes played on Friday against Instituto, which had to win by at least eight points to qualify and, as they reached the last ball of the match drawing, they decided to consume time. In the supplementary, anyway, San Martín prevailed.

For Quimsa, it is a new achievement that certifies the path taken by the institution: it is the current leader of the National League, with 25 wins in 30 games, and was also crowned Champions League champion (former League of the Americas) last October, when he beat the mighty Flamengo from Brazil.