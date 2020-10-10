Laurent Boyet was sexually abused when he was a child without being able to denounce the crime. Adult, he fights to free the word of the children victims of all the mistreatment. His association, created a few months ago, Les Papillons, has started leaving letter boxes open to minors. The attentive pupils feel concerned by all the violence against children.

In a school in Quimper, in Finistère, the box is installed in a discreet corner near the toilets. Any child can leave their testimony there by leaving their name and first name. “It can help because there may be people who don’t want to tell parents or friends“, explains Anouk, 9 years old. Besides the school, the association installs letter boxes in eleven sports establishments of Quimper, frequented mainly by minors.