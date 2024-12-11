The actor Quim Gutierrez He has his own quirks, like any other artist. Was Marc Giroin his Late Xouwho managed to bring them to light by asking about a backpack. “I don’t like to be bored on filming,” said the guest.

“In the backpack I have two reading booksin case I want to read; one of photograph or painting, if I want to see; headphonesin case I want to listen to music”, he listed the amount of things he carried so as not to get bored.

The explanation was also surprising: “I like to have something that keeps me active, but I don’t want to have conversations Let them mislead me.” After that, Giró named the famous case, which carried another of his most precious possessions.

The presenter took out a penwith which he pretended to be pointing at a piece of paper until the actor realized what it was. “That’s my pen!” he exclaimed, surprised. “It’s the one I carry in my case and it’s the best, from a corporate line that only sells to offices,” he explained.

While Quim spoke, explaining that They had sent him fifty, Marc Giro he was going giving away the pensone at a time, taking out up to six, and making the audience burst into laughter. “They are not manufactured anymore!” said the presenter.