Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/11/2023 – 22:16

The Secretary of Policies for Quilombolas, Peoples and Traditional Communities of African Origin, Terreiro Peoples and Gypsies of the Ministry of Racial Equality, Ronaldo dos Santos, defended this Tuesday (7) the recognition of the role of quilombolas in environmental preservation in the country.

For the secretary, communities, characterized by adopting collective, traditional production methods and sustainable use of land, provide an environmental service, which must receive compensation.

“Quilombola communities are found in all Brazilian biomes. They conserve the environment. In times of climate emergency, we need to talk about this, those who still conserve ecosystems and quilombola communities are in these places”, he said in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilfrom the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC), adding that one must “recognize this environmental service provided, so we can say, and in some way the State returns it to these communities”.

A study revealed that in 16 Latin American countries, including Brazil, 205 million hectares have the presence of Afro-descendant people. In these areas, 77% of the territory has natural vegetation cover, being considered biodiversity hotspots (places with great natural diversity that must be preserved). The research was carried out by the National Coordination of Quilombos Articulation (Conaq), the Process of Black Communities of Colombia, the Observatory of Ethnic and Peasant Territories of the Javeriana University and the Rigths Resources Organization.

Titration

Ronaldo Santos also highlighted that one of the federal government’s priorities is to speed up the titling of territories of remaining quilombo communities. This year, titles for five properties were delivered to three communities – Brejo dos Crioulos, in Minas Gerais, and Lagoa dos Campinhos and Serra da Guia, in Sergipe – which had been waiting for more than 20 years for regularization. 663 families benefited, more than 3,315 people, according to the Ministry of Racial Equality.

A working group was created to define goals and actions on the topic. Quilombola movements and organizations estimate that there are more than 1,800 open land titling processes.