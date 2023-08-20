Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2023 – 5:48 pm

The quilombola leader Maria Bernadete Pacífico, known as Mãe Bernadete, was buried this Saturday, 19, under protests and tributes to the ialorixá, shot dead last Thursday, 17, in Simões Filho, in the metropolitan region of Salvador, Bahia.

The burial took place in the Ordem Terceira de São Francisco cemetery, in Baixa de Quintas, in Salvador, in the same place where the son of Mãe Bernadete, Gabriel Pacífico dos Santos, also shot dead in 2017, is buried.

Before, the coffin with the body of the yalorixá was placed in a fire engine, and covered with a flag of the State of Bahia, according to the G1 website. Behind the vehicle, members of the quilombola community, friends and family took a walk and sang in honor of Mother Bernadette.

One of the main representatives of the quilombolas, Mãe Bernadete was leader of Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, coordinator of the National Coordination of Quilombos Articulation (Conaq), and held the position of secretary for the Promotion of Racial Equality for Simões Filho.

Last Thursday, Mother Bernadette was executed by two criminals, who invaded her yard while she was watching television with her grandchildren. According to investigations, the suspects wore helmets to make recognition difficult.

In July, during a meeting with the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, in Lauro de Freitas, in the metropolitan region of Salvador, the quilombola leader denounced to the minister that she and other members of the Pitanga dos Palmares community were already suffering death threats.

In 2017, the son of Bernadete Pacífico, Gabriel Pacífico dos Santos, known as Binho do Quilombo, was also shot dead in the same quilombo. The crime has not been solved. The ialorixá was still looking for answers to her son’s murder.

The Federal Police (PF) of Bahia and the Civil Police are investigating the case of the murder of Maria Bernadete Pacífico. The PF Superintendence in the State informed that it is also responsible for investigating the murder of Binho do Quilombo. The two processes remain confidential.

Jurandir Wellington Pacífico, Bernadette’s son and Binho’s brother, believes that his mother’s murder was motivated by interests related to land exploitation. “Real estate speculation, land grabbing, politics, big projects, all of that,” he told TV Brasil last Friday. 18.

“It’s a crime of command, a crime of execution, there’s nowhere to run, just like Binho do Quilombo”, said Jurandir. “I’ve already lost my brother, I’ve already lost my mother, there’s only me left, I’m next.”

UN calls for speedy investigation

Also this Saturday, the UN Human Rights Regional Office for South America condemned the murder of the quilombola leader and called for a “speedy” and “transparent” investigation by the authorities.

“The UN Human Rights calls on the Brazilian State to carry out a swift, impartial and transparent investigation, and that the legal protection mechanisms for the protection of quilombola communities are respected, as well as protection and reparation measures for Bernadette’s family and community. Pacific,” the organization said in a statement.

In the same communiqué, the agency asked the Brazilian State to strengthen the protection of people and leaders who defend human rights.

The representative of the UN Human Rights in South America, Jan Jarab, defined the crime as “terrible” and stated that the death of Bernardete Pacífico cannot go “unpunished”. “It is a regrettable new example of the dangers that quilombola communities face in the face of violence from those who threaten their territories and their culture,” he said.