The leader of Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, Yalorixá and former secretary for the Promotion of Racial Equality of Simões Filho (BA), Maria Bernadete Pacífico, was murdered on the night of this Thursday (17). Criminals allegedly invaded the community’s yard, took family members hostage and shot Mother Bernadette. She is the mother of Flávio Gabriel Pacífico dos Santos, better known as Binho do Quilombo, murdered almost six years ago, on September 19, 2017. The governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues, determined that the Military and Civil Police are firm in the investigation .

For Denildo Rodrigues, from the National Coordination for the Coordination of Rural Black Quilombola Communities (Conaq), Bernadette was murdered by the same group responsible for Binho’s execution. “She knew and Justice knew that whoever ordered Binho to be killed was there, close to the community. But she didn’t give anything. She was never quiet. Now she has been silenced. Very sad for us”, lamented Denildo.

According to him, the leaders of the quilombola communities and terreiros of Simões Filho are permanently threatened by groups linked to real estate speculation, interested in occupying the territories. The municipality is in the metropolitan region of Salvador. The capital of Bahia was identified by the IBGE Quilombola Census as the capital with the largest quilombola population in the country. There are almost 16 thousand quilombolas and five officially registered quilombos.

Maria Bernadete Pacífico, leader of the Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, in Bahia, was murdered – Disclosure/Conaq

In a note released on Thursday night, Conaq demands that the Brazilian State take immediate measures to protect the leaders of the Quilombo de Pitanga de Palmares. “The Conaq family deeply feels the loss of such a wise woman and true leadership. His premature departure is an irreparable loss not only for the quilombola community, but for the entire human rights movement”, emphasizes the entity.

“It is the State’s duty to ensure that there is a swift and effective investigation and that those responsible for the crimes that have victimized the leaders of this Quilombo are duly held accountable. It is crucial that justice is done, that the truth is known and that the perpetrators are punished. We want Justice to honor the memory of our lost leadership, but also so that we can assert that, in Brazil, acts of violence against quilombolas will not be tolerated.”

A delegation led by the Ministries of Racial Equality, Justice and Human Rights will be sent this Friday (18) to hold face-to-face meetings with bodies in the state of Bahia and provide assistance to victims and their families so that protection and defense of the territory is guaranteed. The Ministry of Racial Equality will convene an extraordinary meeting of the working group to combat religious racism.

Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, led by Bernadete, is formed by about 289 families and has 854.2 hectares, recognized in 2017 by the Technical Report of Identification and Delimitation – RTID of the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra). The community has already been certified by the Palmares Foundation, but the quilombo titling process has not yet been completed.

A survey by the Security Observatories Network, carried out with the support of state public security departments and released in June of this year, already pointed to Bahia as the second state in Brazil with the most occurrences of violence against traditional peoples and communities. Behind only Pará, Bahia registered 428 victims of violence in the period from 2017 to 2022.