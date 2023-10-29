Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/29/2023 – 14:18

Quilombola leader José Alberto Moreno Mendes, aged 47, was murdered last Friday afternoon (27) by two gunmen, in front of his house. Known as Doka, he lived in the village of Jaibara dos Rodrigues, in the Quilombola Monge Belo Territory, in Itaipuaçu-Mirim, Maranhão, which has been awaiting title for almost 20 years.

The State Council for the Defense of Human Rights of Maranhão (CEDDH/MA), expressed indignation at the crime, and requested prompt intervention from the state public security apparatus to investigate what happened.

“At the same time, we protest against Incra’s slowness in the task of titling this territory”, says a note released this Sunday (29). The council estimates that, between 2005 and 2023, 50 quilombolas were murdered in the state of Maranhão.

Federal government regrets

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) released a statement deeply regretting Doka’s death.

“In this moment of pain and mourning, we extend our condolences to José Alberto’s family and friends, and reinforce our commitment to his fight for a more just and egalitarian country”, says the text. “Whenever a human rights defender falls and is silenced, the entire Brazilian society loses a valuable opportunity to advance the debate around the construction of solutions to the serious human rights violations that still affect the majority of its people.”

According to the ministry, the quilombola community of Monge Belo is one of 168 in the state of Maranhão that is awaiting title to its territory. The ministry recognizes that officially granting ownership of traditional quilombola territories is essential to bring legal security and stop land conflicts that often produce threats, risks and vulnerability for quilombola leaders.

“It is essential at this time that the available assistance is granted to José Alberto’s family, the investigations are carried out quickly and diligently, so that the perpetrators of the crime are held accountable in accordance with the law, and that progress is made in titling the territory quilombola of Monge Belo”.