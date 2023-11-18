Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/18/2023 – 17:04

Elias José Alfredo, from the Movimento Nacional Quilombo Raça e Classe, classified as a historical moment of great relevance for the militancy of black people, the position of Banco do Brasil which, in an open letter to black movements, asked for forgiveness for the financial institution’s participation in the process of slavery of black people in the country. However, for him, the debate has to be in relation to the Brazilian State’s debt with the black people.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 11/18/2023 – The militant of the quilombo Raça e Classe, from Rio de Janeiro, Elias José Alfredo during the public hearing Black consciousness and reparation for slavery, at the Escola de Samba Portela, in Oswaldo Cruz , north zone of Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil – Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil

“Discussing reparations for the Brazilian State means understanding the history of what our ancestors went through and understanding the present and the consequences of this history. It is to understand the lethality suffered by black men and women by the Brazilian police. It is realizing that we are still a minority in the academic world. There is a historical debt owed by the Brazilian State to African descendants. Banco do Brasil is an institution. But our debate is in relation to the debt that the Brazilian State owes us. It’s not about a favor.”

In an open letter to black movements, read this Saturday (18) by BB’s executive manager of Institutional Relations, André Machado, the institution asked for forgiveness from black people motivated by the civil inquiry which investigates the bank’s responsibilities and participation in slavery and trafficking of black people in the 19th century.

“Moments like this in which black leaders from the most diverse backgrounds and social fields come together to debate issues linked to slavery and its consequences demonstrate how urgently we need to move forward in combating structural racism in our society,” he stated.

Machado also said that “the consequences of a perverse historical process that affected black communities and their descendants still await new structural measures from all social spheres that have the capacity to face and transform this sad scenario. Directly or indirectly, all of Brazilian society must apologize to black people for those sad moments in our history.”

BB’s executive manager of Institutional Relations also highlighted that, in this context, “Today’s Banco do Brasil asks black people for forgiveness for its predecessor versions and today works intensely to confront structural racism in the country. Banco do Brasil does not shy away from deepening its knowledge and facing the real history of the company’s previous versions,” he stated.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 11/18/2023 – The executive manager of institutional relations at Banco do Brasil, André Castelo Branco during a public hearing on Black consciousness and reparation for slavery, at the Escola de Samba Portela, in Oswaldo Cruz, zone north of Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil – Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil

The letter was read at a public hearing organized by the Regional Attorney’s Office for Citizens’ Rights of Rio de Janeiro (PRDC/RJ) of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and entitled “Black consciousness and reparation for slavery”, promoted this Saturday (18), at Grêmio Recreativo Escola de Samba Portela, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

The objective of the hearing was to promote reflection on the topic to ensure that crimes against humanity like this are never repeated, in addition to guaranteeing reparation mechanisms with an eye towards the present and the future, in a discussion about memory, truth and justice .

The representative of the Ministry of Racial Equality, Raquel Barros, said that for the department the issue of reparation is very fundamental because it is directly linked to the debate on the promotion of public policies. “The ministry has been deeply involved with this issue because it is one of our areas of action regarding the right to life, the right to memory and reparation, the right to education and inclusion and the right to land. We know that to combat social inequalities that are deeply rooted in the historical process of slavery, we need to debate this issue because we know that it is a reverberation that continues in the present”, stated Raquel.

Prosecutor Julio José Araujo Junior, who signed the civil inquiry with prosecutors Jaime Mitropoulos and Aline Caixeta, said that the reason for the public hearing is to debate the topic with different sectors of Brazilian society, especially black movements. “What we want here is to strengthen a rights agenda. There is nothing more natural than us doing this in this century-old institution. Repairs are being discussed all over the world. It is essential that we look at people, families and institutions that in some way benefited from slavery”, said the prosecutor.

Slave trade

PRDC/RJ initiated a civil inquiry after a demonstration presented by a group of professors and university students, from several Brazilian and foreign universities, who carried out research that points to denial and silence about the participation of Brazilian institutions in slavery of people.

In the case of Banco do Brasil, historians pointed out that there was a “two-way” relationship between the financial institution and the slave economy of the time, which was revealed in the bank’s membership and board of directors, largely made up of people linked to the slavery and the clandestine trade of Africans.