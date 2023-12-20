Feyenoord fought their way to the eighth finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup at the expense of FC Utrecht (2-1). The Rotterdam team scored twice in the first half hour, but it became a difficult match for their own audience after the break. Quilindschy Hartman thought Feyenoord looked a bit tired in the second half. “It's been a busy few months,” he said on ESPN. Calvin Stengs discussed with analyst Kenneth Perez.

