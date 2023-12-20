Feyenoord fought their way to the eighth finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup at the expense of FC Utrecht (2-1). The Rotterdam team scored twice in the first half hour, but it became a difficult match for their own audience after the break. Quilindschy Hartman thought Feyenoord looked a bit tired in the second half. “It's been a busy few months,” he said on ESPN. Calvin Stengs discussed with analyst Kenneth Perez.
#Quilindschy #Hartman #Feyenoord #hard #time #Utrecht #39A #bit #tired #side39
Taiwan | NBC: Xi Jinping bluntly warned Biden about China's plans to unify Taiwan with China
More information has become available about the November meeting between the presidents of the United States and China.China's president Xi...
Leave a Reply