Deportivo took a very painful defeat from Balaídos against Celta’s subsidiary that leaves direct promotion almost a pipe dream. The matchaside from Javi Gómez’s great goal, had a great protagonist: Quiles. The Andalusian striker scored the tying goal in the 68th minute and was sent off four later for faking a fall. The forward is clear: “At no time did I throw myself, I stumble, I fall and I even hurt my hand. I don’t want to cheatI would be fooling myself. The referee told me that his career was at stake if he awarded a penalty, that it was yellow. I tell him not to throw me, I’ll fall. I tell him, don’t beep it, period. That’s not how you risk your career.”

Quiles, who even spoke with the referee Alberola Rojas in the locker room at the end of the match: “I went to the locker room to tell him that he couldn’t get the second yellow card. The first is my fault, but the second… . He told me that Mario had thrown himself a couple of times in the first half, that it was the third time and it couldn’t be. I told him that he had to get it from Mario So I hope the club will come back. I didn’t watch the replay.” He was also forceful with the second yellow card that he did not get from Carlos Domínguez in the penalty against William de Camargo: “In William’s penalty, it’s crazy that he doesn’t get a yellow card for their central defender (Carlos Dominguez). Neither promising attack or not, he hit a stick that was yellow. It was incredible”.

As for the game, Quiles clearly distinguished two very different moments: “They started better and they scored the first goal for us. Then we improved and we had chances. In the second we dominated and tied. It was going well until my expulsion and on top of that they put a great goal on you. Apologize because we know what this match is for sportsmanship. Screwed by the defeat, and besides, Racing won and got nine points from us. It’s normal to doubt us, Borja… We’re going to fight for promotion. If you can be promoted through the playoffs, why not?