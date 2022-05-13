After a week of break forced by the party of the disappeared Extremadura, andDeportivo returns to the scene at Riazor to welcome Tudelano (5:00 p.m.). The people of A Coruña, after a new failure before the Committees, they have a three-point lead over third-placed Racing de Ferroland his unavoidable goal is to maintain second place to reach the long-awaited playoff for promotion to Segunda with an advantage. The goal is achieve a new victory in Riazor, it would be the fifth in a rowto secure that second place and, incidentally, put a little pressure on the people of Ferrol. Those led by Cristóbal Parralo receive Bilbao Athletic on Sundaycuriously the team involved in the battle of the improper alignment that, waiting for what the TAD says, win 2-0 in the legal game.

Opposite awaits a Tudelano already relegated, but who has just won by a convincing 3-0 against the intractable Racing of Santander. Beyond the hangover from the rise of the Cantabrians, the Navarrese team is showing enormous professionalism and has three games without losing, its best mark of the year. Borja Jiménez has insisted on parking trusts and keep the good rhythm at home with the last game against SD Logroñés as a mirror to look at. Self-demand, classification aside, must be a non-negotiable maxim for the Blue and Whites. The playoff awaits just around the corner and will be played at Riazorhence any slip at home would sow doubts to a team that has had a hard time getting up in the mood and football of the stick of not ascending on the fast track.

To continue the good progress in Riazor, Borja Jiménez will bet on not changing what works. most likely repeat the eleven that thrashed Logroñés a fortnight ago giving him continuity in defense to Granero, Aguirre and an Antoñito who has won over the fans in two games. Everything indicates that Miku above will have to continue waiting to regain ownership and that Mario Soriano will form the attack wings together with William to accompany the untouchable Quiles. The Andalusian striker, touched by the magic wand of scoring, is fully fighting for the top scorer (17 goals) and has scored six consecutive games. If today you see the door will reach the seventh day and will hunt the record shared by myths such as Bebeto, Lucas Pérez and León (1930-31). Víctor García, Álvaro Rey and a Trilli that does not finish starting at all, will be the casualties from Coruña.