Deportivo certified their second place this Saturday and all eyes are already on the playoff. One of the best news for the Coruñeses is that their pair of strikers, the best in the category, arrive with their sights perfectly adjusted. Quiles, after his goal against Valladolid Promesas, adds 18 goals and he is one behind Jutglá in the fight for the top scorer. Miku, who achieved a double against the pucelanos, he’s already 12. A dynamic duo of 30 goals that is complemented in the field and that without a doubt will be the starting forward in the playoff.

the encounter against Valladolid Promesas served to bring both together in the elevensomething that It hadn’t happened since the duel against Cultural on matchday 26 because of Miku’s injury. Borja Jiménez has been dosing his return and has not started until this weekend. The Venezuelan striker scored 15 days ago against Tudelano to end 840 blank minutes. The brace against Valladolid B confirmed his full recovery with the added value of converting a penalty after missing the two he had taken this season.

Miku’s return has meant that Quiles will once again play on the right flank, something that has not cut his goalscoring nose. The formula, in fact, was one of the main keys to Deportivo’s great first round. The Andalusian striker, who is destroying all his personal recordshas been Deportivo’s mainstay during the Venezuelan’s injury and has scored in seven of the last eight games. A moment of spectacular form in which he managed to see the door in six consecutive days matching the best streaks of Blue and White strikers like Makaay, Pandiani and Loureda.