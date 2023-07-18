The European Stoxx 600 index settled at 457.71 points by 0711 GMT.

The index took a hit on Monday after shares of luxury goods company Richemont tumbled due to unexpectedly weak sales and weak Chinese data.

Novartis shares jumped 2.7 percent on the day, after the company raised its full-year profit forecast and announced plans for its generic drug unit Sandoz in early fourth quarter.

This pushed the Swiss index up 0.3 percent, after it led losses in Europe on Monday.

The Stoxx 600 index was affected by the losses of telecom companies, as the sector’s shares fell 0.9 percent after Tele2AB’s share plunged 9 percent after the quarterly earnings data was announced.

Meanwhile, Swedish bank SEB fell 1.1 percent despite operating profit beating expectations in the second quarter.