Quiet quitting, phase two of the Great Resignation that “scares” the world of work

Nothing more extraordinary, extra hours unpaid and daily “round the clock”. Work only what is strictly necessary, assuming the responsibilities regulated by the duties indicated in the contract. Trying to achieve two simple objectives: to keep further and further away the risks of burnoutsfinding a just equilibrium between private life and professional. A phenomenon that in the United States is called “quiet quitting”, while in Italy it is translated as “silent abandonment” (from the workplace). An event that has “branded” the 2022 and it has all the potential to affect that exchange rate work-life paradigm in the next future.

What is quiet quitting

But what exactly is it about? “The silent abandonment” is in fact a new way of conceiving workno longer linked only to the “sacrifice” in the strictest sense of the term, as to the realization of one’s own sphere of psycho-physical well-being. Therefore carry out the activities for which you are hired, without “exceeding” in extra tasks not previously agreed. For some it is nothing more than the fruit of the phenomenon of Great Designationthe large mass resignations which have completely turned the world of work upside down in the post-pandemic year. In fact, in 2022, from catering to consultancy, from family businesses to large multinationals, millions of Americans have decided to revolutionize the way of living and thinkingand starting right from their second home, or the office, they have left “safe” jobs for plans B still being defined, following different priorities, including physical well-being, mental health and flexibility.

For others, however, the quiet quitting it is something broader: if on the one hand it is a phenomenon resulting from a series of crises, such as a pandemic, precarious work and economic instability, on the other hand, however, it has all the potential to become something more structured, able to “challenge company processes”, as it reflects “the choice to perform the indispensable minimum in strict compliance with one’s duties and one’s own working hours”. Or? With the quiet quitting one is accomplished choice less headstrong, more reasoned and considered: that is, there is less “the predisposition to completely dedicate one’s abilities, and one’s time, to the company mission and to be proactive and participatory with respect to new projects, reducing, even drastically, the willingness to adhere to corporate values”.

Born on Tik Tok thanks to the hashtag #quietquittinglaunched by a twenty-year-old engineer from New York, Zaid Khanand went viral in just a few weeks, with over 8 million views, thesilent abandonment immediately found the support of numerous young and old, eager to surpass the now obsolete rhetoric of work culture which imposes the “sacrifice at all costs”. From a social trend it has thus taken on more structured forms, becoming the (safe) antidote to cure stress and burnouts. In turn, imposing a new work model: doing what is necessary, not getting involved with company problems, putting private life, and its balance, at the top of the priorities.

What are the causes of quiet quitting

