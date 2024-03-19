A few weeks ago, the internet world exploded with the statements of Drake Bell, who indicated that he was a victim of child abuse by Brian Peck, a former employee of Nickelodeon. The actor from popular shows like 'The Amanda Show' and 'Drake and Josh' made this harsh revelation in the documentary 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' from Investigation Discovery, in which the mistreatment to which young talents were exposed on the aforementioned channel will be exposed.

Nickelodeon was in the eye of the storm several years ago after a large number of complaints came to light from well-known actors such as Alexa Nikolas, Jennette McCurdy, among others, who accused them of suffering mistreatment by certain workers.

When does Drake Bell's testimony come out in 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'?

The words of Drake Bell about the abuse he suffered from Brian Peck They were broadcast on Sunday, March 17, 2024. His presentation in the documentary was announced through a preview that he published Investigation Discovery through his YouTube account.

In the preview, former employees of Nickelodeon They talked about the reprehensible events that happened on the channel years ago, at that moment the singer also appeared and left his testimony suspended, this ignited the television industry, since his name had never been mentioned in these cases.

Drake Bell and Brian Peck agreed on 'The Amanda Show'a youth program in which Bell had a leading role between 1999 and 2002. In said comedy, who also had a starring role was Amanda Bynes, a popular youth actress who had various problems due to her addictions.

Where to watch the documentary 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'?

'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' was broadcast on the aforementioned date through the network discovery and streaming on Max, only in the United States. However, it is expected that the documentary can also be broadcast on said platform for Latin America, although there is nothing official yet.

In this program, not only does the declaration of Drake Bellbut also of workers and other people related to Nickelodeon, who support the actor's words. Likewise, it is known that the investigation is divided into four parts, so there could be more surprises in this dark case.

Drake Bell would have been attacked by Brian Peck when he was part of the cast of 'The Amanda Show'. Photo: Nickelodeon

What is 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' about?

The success of Nickelodeon In the 2000s it was accompanied by various allegations of mistreatment of its most important programs such as 'Drake and Josh', 'Zoey 101' and 'iCarly'. These mistreatments were not only due to harassment and sexualization of the stars, but also due to sexual abuse.

Coincidentally, these programs were under the command of Dan Schneider, a well-known Nickelodeon producer who also worked on shows like 'All That', 'Kenan & Kel', 'Victorious', etc. Schneider was accused not only of mistreating the actors, but also of exposing them to sexualization.

In 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'the investigation also extends to the producer, who will also be exposed through the statements of various people who worked around him during those years.

What Did Drake Bell Say in 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'?

In his defense, Drake Bell He recounted the terrible experience he had with Brian Peck, and pointed out that he would not be his only victim, since he trained all the Nickelodeon actors at that time. Likewise, he also indicated that she worked with more famous actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, James Marsden and Will Friedle.

Likewise, Bell assured that his father noticed certain strange attitudes from Peck, which motivated him to communicate his concern; However, he was not listened to and the production was responsible for removing him from the set, due to the strict control that existed with the 'problematic' parents.

