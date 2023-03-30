The conditions of the Pope after a first night spent in the hospital.

Pope francescohospitalized since yesterday at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome for an alleged respiratory infection, spent a quiet night in the special apartment of the Popes on the tenth floor of the hospital.

How is Pope Francis? — Today’s bulletin has not yet been released, but a hospital source at the Vatican reassured the faithful about the Pope’s state of healthHandleaccording to which “the nurses are very optimistic, they believe that there will be celebrations for next Palm Sunday”.

The hospitalization of Pope Francis for respiratory problems — The 86-year-old Holy Father was transported by ambulance to Gemelli yesterday afternoon after having complained for days of “breathing difficulties”. Immediately after hospitalization, the Pope underwent a series of tests, such as CAT scans and blood gas analyses, which made it possible to confirm the presence of a respiratory infection and rule out Covid. See also F1 | Mercedes: the fund works, the W13 is not thrown away

The doctors at the facility also ruled out heart problems and the possibility of pneumonia, but according to reports from the Vatican Press Office, Pope Francis’ conditions could require “a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy”.

Palm Sunday celebrations in the balance — At the moment the Pontiff’s commitments have also been canceled for the entire day of Friday 31 March, while to understand what will happen with the appointments scheduled for the following days, starting with Holy Mass for Palm Sundayeverything will depend on the bulletin and on the opinion of the doctors who are taking care of Bergoglio.