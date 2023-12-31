Dhe trends of this year are quickly listed, most of them have a term: Barbiecore, Grandmacore, Mermaidcore, Tenniscore, Quiet Luxury or, particularly beautifully, Rich Mom Energy. With so much desire for creative word creations, it wouldn't be a surprise if someone declared Poor Dad Vibes a big thing in the near future. As soon as a topic is in the air, the trend is not far away.

This can also be described using the example of a ski accident, not to say: the ski accident trial of the year. The trial reporting in this case was primarily fashion reporting, as the center of attention in March was Gwyneth Paltrow, who was initially accused by a retired optician of hitting him on a ski slope in the Deer Valley Resort in the American state of Utah in 2016 and resulting in permanent skull fracture. causing brain trauma.

The optician demanded $300,000 in damages. Paltrow, in turn, filed a counterclaim because the accident happened in exactly the opposite way: he hit her. She finally won – and got the symbolic one dollar she demanded.



The trial was much more worthwhile for the lifestyle guru in other respects anyway, because Paltrow managed to turn the actually unpleasant court dates into wonderful PR, with beautiful pictures in which she wore turtlenecks, double-breasted coats and blazers, predominantly made of cashmere, in moss green, mouse gray, cream beige. She was once again in the conversation, less because of the mishap in question and more because of her style – Rich Mom Energy and Quiet Luxury at its best.



















Hashable, googleable, orderable

On the Internet, users juggled these terms. Because if a fashion phenomenon is to make the rounds today, it not only has to be as visible as possible in the cityscape – or even in court – it also has to be easily hash-tagged on Tiktok and Instagram. Everyone should drum for it. This also explains the trends mentioned at the beginning with the ending “core”. If it used to be said that turquoise or retro floral patterns were now a trend, today Mermaid or Grandmacore are more accessible, googleable and ultimately orderable in the online shop.

By the way, the first core appeared in 2013, normcore – jeans and a T-shirt, nothing more and nothing less than plain normality. It's similar with Quiet Luxury and Rich Mom Energy. These are actually simple basic pieces. Without strange terms, probably no one would have noticed.