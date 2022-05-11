Harry Potter, what Quidditch is: from movies, to the pitch, to European cups

Straight out of the pages of the wizard’s books Harry Potterthe quidditch is a sport increasingly practiced in the real world, conquering about forty countries with a lot of national championships and Europeans. Just like in the hit novels of JK Rowlingthe quidditch is a contact game that combines different disciplines including rugby, handball, dodgeball and activities that usually take place in schoolyards, without, however, flying brooms.

To play it it is not absolutely necessary to know the mythical wizard and his secrets, but as in the saga it provides three rings for each side of the pitch to score, goalkeepers And hunters who pass the “quaffle” to score, batters competing for “racing cars”To hit the opponents and seekers who have the task of capturing the snitchbut from the back of a “snitch runner“. The first to create a version for non-magicians, therefore exposed to gravity, were American students in 2005, but over time the discipline has been codified and structured with national federations and official championships.

Last weekend there cup of France it was played in Angers (West) while at the end of April a European tournament was held in Brescia with 24 teams. Among the players there are those who discovered the sport during university trips and school exchanges abroad while others at gatherings of fans of Harry Potter and still others by chance, seeing “mysterious” trainings in a park. On the fields from quidditch capes and wizard hats, initially widely used, have almost completely disappeared, while references to the world of magic are less and less frequent on T-shirts.