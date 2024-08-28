With September just a few days away, PlayStation has revealed the new games coming to PlayStation Plus in the Essentials categorythat is, for all those who pay for this service, regardless of the level they are at.

Starting next September 3rd, and until September 30thall PlayStation Plus users will be able to download the following three titles:

Quidditch Champions | PS4, PS5

“Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch, playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Live out your Quidditch fantasy – Take flight in one of the classic positions – Chaser, Seeker, Keeper or Beater – each with their own unique playstyle. Soar over legendary Quidditch arenas and new maps showcasing never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world. Enter Career Mode to progress from battles in the Weasley Burrow courtyard to grand exhibitions at the Quidditch World Cup. Become a champion solo or in online co-op with teams of up to three friends and play in Exhibition Matches where you can set your teams, map and difficulty and play solo or in teams of up to three players in online co-op. Or, select Player versus Player mode to test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.

MLB The Show 24 | PS4, PS5

“Crawl through barriers, experience defining moments, become a legend and make your baseball dreams come true. Embark on the path to baseball greatness – whatever you want to achieve, MLB The Show 24 has you covered.” Get the call from the minors to the big leagues and prove you have what it takes to be at the top. Learn about known and unknown legends of the game and be inspired by their exploits. Keep your cool when it counts and earn the right to be called “World Series Champion.” Record your wins and pick yourself up after the losses. No matter what happens, know that you left nothing on the sidelines. Everyone has a moment to live. Everyone has a story to tell. Live your moment. Own The Show.”

Little Nightmares II | PS4, PS5

“Uncover the sinister secrets of the Signal Tower in this horror-platforming adventure where you control Mono, a young boy trapped in a distorted and broken world. Together with Six, the raincoat-wearing heroine from the original Little Nightmares, only you can help her from fading into oblivion. As Mono and Six’s relationship develops, the duo must work together through a combination of stealth and a variety of items to overcome difficult puzzles and gruesome enemies. Gather your courage and begin your journey against terrifying threats on a mission to stop the source of the evil spreading across the Earth.”

Within the list, the name of stands out Quidditch Championswhich is a launch game, meaning it will be available day one for all users of this servicesomething we rarely see, but not out of the realm of possibility.

Likewise, we remind you that you have until next September 2nd to download LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, FNAF Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of Knights. In addition, the games that will be available for Premium and Extra subscriptions are expected to be announced in the middle of next month. In related news, PlayStation is giving you a year of Netflix for free.

This is quite an interesting selection, with Quidditch Champions being the great offer that all users must try. Along with this, Little Nightmares II It is a high-quality experience for all users of this service.

