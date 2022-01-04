Quico Catalan, at a press conference, has informed the Board of Directors that at the end of the season it will undergo an examination by the Fundación Levante UD (maximum shareholder) to “To know if Levantinism wants me to continue as president.” Quico Catalán, in this way, announces that he puts his position at the disposal of “Levantinism”, which he asks for “union”.

“Due to responsibility I cannot leave right now or tomorrow, but I can leave at the end of the season”, added Quico Catalán. The president stressed that “I am not going to throw in the towel”, although he does understand that in June he will undergo an “examination” to see if “Levantinism supports this project.” This was made known to him at a meeting of the Board of Directors held at noon. “I have conveyed to the Council that at the end of the season, whatever happens, I will put my position at the disposal of the Foundation. And we will proceed in the way we have to proceed.”

Quico Catalán seeks with this decision to gain time in the present and stability in the future to try to get the team to redirect its situation in the League, where he has reached Ecuador without winning a single game. All this a few hours after the players were received with tension at the Ciutat de València stadium after the trip to Vila-real, where they were thrashed. The president did not want and could not go into details about how he will undergo that examination at the end of the season, when just a month ago he passed his annual examination at the Shareholders’ Meeting.

“I will continue if I feel the affection of the people, the support for this project, otherwise I will leave; this club has been working in one way for 12 years and I cannot leave tomorrow, but I would not be responsible, but nobody cares what it will be like That exam, enough exam will be for the president to feel or not to feel supported and with the love of the people … and if I did not feel it today, I would go home, regardless of who it weighs, but I do understand that after 12 years and after experiencing an unusual sporting situation, I have to undergo an exam at the end of the season. “

Quico Catalán’s speech in the press room

“Within four days, on Saturday, I will celebrate 12 years as president of Levante Unión Deportiva. I will fulfill them, God willing, proud, responsible, honored. And in all these 12 years, I have been at the club for more, a few months. I have lived various moments. And this is not an easy moment. I do not know if it is the most difficult. I think not, but it is not an easy moment. Of all these moments I have learned one thing: to achieve goals, both sporting, economic, social or institutional, if there is no team, if we do not go together, it is impossible to achieve things.

I appear before you to send that message. A message of the need to be together to fight for a goal. The president of Levante asks the Levantinistas, their fans, being he a fan. It is not requested by just any president, it is done by one who feels fond of it. And that yesterday he felt the same thing that any Levante fan feels: impotence, anger, sadness …

But we, if we Levantinists have something, in adversity we have always been able to overcome. Last night, or yesterday afternoon, I made a decision and this morning I transferred it to the Council and the President of the Foundation. I’m not willing to throw in the towel, but I do understand it necessary that whatever happens between now and the end of the season, when the season ends, this president undergoes an examination. To what Levantinism understands, if he is the best president to manage this project or not. I made that decision yesterday and today at one o’clock the Council met and I transferred it to you. I wanted to make it public in order to lead us to achieve the necessary stability.

We cannot ignore a reality. I am the head of this club and we were wrong. Or rather, I was wrong. I publicly apologize for the mistakes we have been able to make. Or rather, for the mistakes that I have been able to make. What I can be proud of is my Council, with whom we have tried to build the best Levante. Ten years in Primera, our stadium, the possible stadium to come, the sports city … Many things.

But I think that today is the time to ask for the support to continue in the fight. Our players, who are not going through their best moment, need us. Even if they are professionals, they need us. The message is that we stand by our players and our coach. We are together to try to achieve the goal together. We are aware of the difficulty and I am convinced that we will achieve it. But we need the unity of all.

If I were a president or rival player, I would rub my hands with what is happening at Levante UD. Let’s not make things easy for them. We will be together despite the difficulty. Of course it hurts me not to win games. But our players are the only ones who can get the team out of this situation. It is necessary that we join forces, that we find this stability and I will examine myself at the end of the season.

It will affect me positively. I think we will come out stronger. I will pass the exam at the end of the season with a note if things go well. But you have to be united. That self-destruction only benefits our rivals and hurts ourselves. That is why today my message is that here no one is indispensable, we are all subject to evaluation and I want to convey a message of joining forces, growing together and football will place us in the situation that it has to place us.

Victory has many parents and defeat is an orphan. I firmly believe in those players. His suffering is what we are suffering from. But the way to support them is to applaud and encourage them. It is the only way to help Levante be in a good place. It is a message that comes from my heart. I have thought deeply about it. I wanted to share it with my Council before bringing it to you and so I have proceeded. I am convinced that, if we go together, Levante will be strengthened at the end of the season and I will examine myself before ours. “