Actor Carlos Villagrán, known for playing the character “Quico” in the Mexican TV series “Keys”, starred in a campaign against the illegal entry of immigrants into the USA produced by the United States Embassy in Mexico. In the images, he advises his compatriots against trying to enter the country illegally.

“Hello friends. First of all: Shut up, shut up, shut up, you drive me crazy! I have something very important to say: don’t cross the United States border, because your father, your mother, your uncle, your dog, your cat, your parakeet, everyone could be in danger. The best thing is to cross (the border) legally. Let’s go. If you do that, then I will like you.”says Villagrán, in a video published on Thursday (September 28, 2023).

In another video, published on September 21st on “X”(ex-Twitter) Villagrán in the character of Quico alerts to the so-called “coyotes”, human traffickers paid to coordinate illegal travel across borders. “Coyote bullshit will always let you down.”he said.

The campaign, named “Legal Cross”, is an attempt to reduce the migratory flow of Mexicans at the border with the USA. On the 4th (September 27), the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, even called a meeting of foreign ministers from Latin American countries to discuss the issue of migration. According to the president, a record number of people are crossing the country to reach North American territory.

On social media, Villagrán received criticism from internet users who stated that the actor, now 79 years old, would be too old to return to the character. “What started as a campaign against immigrant traffickers ended up becoming a campaign about the importance of saving for retirement”wrote one user.

The campaign was also accused of being insensitive to the plight of Mexicans crossing the border illegally. “The accidents and deaths in the attempt to reach the United States are no laughing matter, especially when it is a video from the embassy. It’s shameful”, said another internet user.