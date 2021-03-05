It is a hard day for Levantinism. After yesterday’s painful defeat against Athletic Club and the Cup final slipping away for less than ten minutes, the Granotas had to go back to work … But it wasn’t easy. The feeling of sadness lógica rules in the granota squad, however the club president Quico Catalán wanted to encourage his own. The Valencian has encouraged the squad to “not bend” because big teams “never sink”, and although he himself has admitted that he cried last night, he is “convinced” that “we will play more semifinals”.

The whole speech

Yesterday during the game I cried how proud I am of you, of this club. I cried thinking about all those children who boast at school that they are from Levante and who could have boasted that they were going to play the final. You have achieved all this, I am tremendously proud of all of you, you have achieved what this club has never achieved in 111 years of history. Now we are screwed, probably many of you have not been able to sleep … But this does not stop. It would be very unfair for us to think that today, March 5, this is already over, because in addition to a great Cup, we are making a great League. We are going to play more semifinals I am more than convinced, we have to prepare with clubs, but we have to be big and get up. You have to think about San Sebastián and next week’s derby.

And if the president wanted to speak, so did one of the players with the longest run on the squad: Coke Andújar. The defender wanted to thank “all energy” that the fans have transmitted to him despite the fact that they have not been able to enter the stadium and he has indicated that “the Cup chapter” it should only serve “to add. “This team is getting better and better, whatever casualties it may have, on Sunday we have another key game and we are in a position that we would have signed at the start of LaLiga.”

In addition, the player of course praised the work of the squad and the entire club “This is the process by which entities grow, it is the only secret there is“And although he did not hide that the night” was very hard “he encouraged us to continue, since” sooner or later the fruits will be reaped along this path.