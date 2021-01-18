Disney Plus premiered the first two episodes of the series WandaVision last Friday, January 15. The production has received mixed reviews from MCU fans, who were expecting more action in the plot.

However, the return of a well-known character would make the series have a great acceptance. We talk about Quicksilver, who was played in the X-Men movies by the actor Evan Peters. This leak It came thanks to Evan’s voice actor, Rodri Martín , who posted the spoiler on his Twitter account.

“Since yesterday you already have available at DisneyPlus the first Marvel Studios series where I have the privilege of once again giving the voice of Evan Peters in the role of Pietro.”

Evan Peters will join the UCM. Photo: Twitter capture Rodri Martín

Martín is the Spanish dubbing actor who voiced Quicksilver in the X-Men saga. Minutes after the information was made public, the interpreter deleted the tweet and deactivated his Twitter account. In addition, he modified his Instagram profile to private.

What is WandaVision about?

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision will take us to a world set in the 1950s, where the android is somehow still alive and enjoying a married life alongside the Scarlet Witch. However, all is not well in this surreal world.

List of WandaVision chapters:

Chapter 3: January 22, 2021

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021