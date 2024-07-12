Quicksand is a real-time cooperative board game published by Horrible Guild and Asmodee Italia. Created by Hjalmar Hach and Lorenzo Silvaknown for games like Railroad Ink, Quicksand is designed for 1-7 players and promises to deliver fast, frenetic, and engaging gameplay.

In this review, we’ll be looking at the game’s components, mechanics, setting, and overall experience to help you decide if it’s something you’re interested in.

Game Components

The Quicksand box includes:

Route tiles in various colors and shapes

Hourglasses of different durations (slow, medium and fast)

Cards with symbols and colors corresponding to the tiles

Hazard markers and other components for game variants and scenarios

The quality of the materials is high. The tiles They are sturdy and the hourglasses are well madewith sand of various colours that facilitate recognition during frenetic play. The cards are large and easy to read, essential for real-time cooperative play..

Game Mechanics

Quicksand is a real-time cooperative game in which Players must coordinate to keep the hourglasses moving and prevent them from running outThe game is played on a path of tiles arranged in a semicircle, with hourglasses placed on the first 3-5 tiles.

Players are dealt cards that match the colors and symbols on the tiles under the hourglasses. During the turn, a played card can advance an hourglass to the next tile and turn it overrestarting the flow of sand. The goal is to keep all the hourglasses moving until reach the danger zonea separate section of the route.

READ ALSO Phandelver and the Abyss: The Shattered Obelisk, the new Dungeons & Dragons expansion has an Italian date

Despite its apparent simplicity, Quicksand requires considerable coordination between players. It is essential to communicate and plan in order to maximize the effectiveness of the cards played. and maintain control of the hourglasses. Players must decide when to play a card to gain the maximum advantage, often waiting until an hourglass is almost empty before turning it over.

Setting and Atmosphere

Quicksand’s setting is more abstract than other games, but it still manages to create a sense of urgency and tension. Hourglasses act as the central mechanism, creating constant pressure that keeps players engaged and focused.

The color choices and the design of the tiles and hourglasses are well thought out, allowing players to easily distinguish between the various elements during the fast-paced gameplay. However, the abstract setting may not immediately capture the attention of those looking for a more thematic experience.

Game Experience

The Quicksand gaming experience is characterized by moments of high tension and satisfaction when players manage to maintain control of the hourglasses. The short duration of the games, about 15 minutes, making it ideal for quick, intense gaming sessions.

Interaction is at the heart of Quicksand. Players must communicate constantly to coordinate their actions and make sure no hourglass runs out. This level of interaction makes the game highly engaging and suitable for groups that enjoy this type of stressful cooperation.

Replayability is guaranteed by the numerous variants and scenarios included in the game. Each game can be configured differently, varying the number of hourglasses, the length of the path and the introduction of special markers which increase the difficulty. This variety ensures that the game remains interesting even after many playthroughs.