Quick treat | A treat for the afternoon coffee moment: Quick and crispy pannari

This thin and crispy pancake is ready in about half an hour.
Letts are wonderful, but making them requires the baker’s nerves. If time is on the cards and you need a change, you should try this combination of pancake and letu, which is ready quickly. Even with the preliminary preparations, it only takes a little over half an hour to make the pan. The end result is a thin, melt-in-your-mouth pan with a crispy crust.
Thin and crispy pan
16 pieces
10 min + 25 min for baking
4 eggs
1 dl whipped cream
1½ dl milk
2 dl wheat flour
½ tsp salt
1 tablespoon of sugar
125 g of butter
25 g of butter
about ½ dl of sugar
Heat the oven to 200 degrees.
Beat the eggs until the texture is broken in a bowl. Add cream, milk, flour, salt and sugar. Melt the butter and add to the mix. Mix into a dough and pour onto baking paper on a rimmed baking sheet (size approx. 30 cm x 40 cm).
Spoon dollops of butter onto the pancake and sprinkle sugar on top. Bake in a 200 degree oven for about 25 minutes until the surface is nicely brown.
Serve the pannari warm with jam or fresh berries and whipped cream.
Tip! You can let the dough rise for about half an hour before baking, but it is not necessary.
Recipe: Krista Kupariharju
