Quick test Vegan Thai food is queued at the fishing port like free buckets – such is the Thai Vegan Kitchen, whose dishes do not disappoint

Dishes of Thai Vegan Kitchen food will take away hunger and exude taste.

20.9. 19:00

Thai Vegan Kitchen Quick test Where? Redi, Kalasatamankatu. When? Mon – Fri 11–19, Sat – Sun 12–19. How much? Doses from 7.50 to 12.90 e. Pickup? Yes.

Commercial center A freezing autumn wind blows in Red’s yard, but still a queue winds in front of the car huddled between the buildings. There is no queuing for free buckets here, but vegan food. More specifically, Thai vegan food.

Thai Vegan Kitchen’s food truck, formerly known as Thiitsoob in metropolitan food districts, is a phenomenon: on social media vegan groups, some claim it provides the best vegetarian food in the entire city. The truck has served on both Rautatientori and Vanhankaupunginlahti. Since the spring, vegan butter has been enjoyed in Kalasatama.

Thai Vegan Kitchen doesn’t look quite like a regular food truck in terms of appearance. First of all, the activities are quite organized: there are their own chairs and tables, spice boxes and chillies grown in outdoor pots. Waste management is also properly organized.

Only the car itself differs from the professional line. At first glance, it would seem to be part of an animal rights movement demonstration rather than a shopping mall restaurant offering: the vehicle is almost entirely covered in ragged, vegan and animal rights ideology stickers and flyers. Vegan union members are promised a 10 percent discount on food prices.

Previously in vegetarian restaurants came across posters against fur gardening and eating meat, but today vegetarian food is enjoyed almost everywhere without visible signs of ideology. That’s why the look of Thai Vegan Kitchen evokes nostalgic images – and a little doubt as to whether ideology is more important here than tastes.

A sweet serving of pad thai noodles includes soy strips, smoked tofu and pieces of meat-flavored pieces called “dark soy”.

Doubts turn out to be uncovered when Thai culinary classics, a sweet and sour pad thai noodle and papaya salad or som Tam get into the test. The taste profile of both servings is excellent: the pad in Thailand is salty and the slightly sour sauce is perfectly gently balanced. Som tam’s ruined structures, on the other hand, really burst with blazing pleasure.

Among the noodles, fresh herbs and sprouts found in Pad Thai, up to three different proteins are found: soy strips, smoked tofu and very fleshy-tasting pieces called “dark soy”. When a vegetarian in a standard restaurant often has to settle for one protein option, this even feels luxuriously wasteful. Hunger really doesn’t stay.

The side dishes of Som Tam salad, on the other hand, are a little more modest: the soybean pieces, which represent grilled “pork,” resemble a sponge and are unflavoured.

As a whole lunch leaves a good mood. Meat substitutes share the taste preferences of Finns, but in Asian culture their use has a long tradition.

At Thai Vegan Kitchen, protein sources vary, with strips cut from meat steaks, seitan, tofu or soy at times. This seems to please people as there is enough queue throughout the lunch. Next, however, Thai Vegan Kitchen is planning to move elsewhere. The current location should be checked on the Facebook page.