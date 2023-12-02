Quick Test | Tourists absolutely nuts about Tuomaa’s market: “It would be even more expensive in Barcelona”

The Tuomaa market started on Friday at Senatintor. HS went to find out what the customers think about the offer and the price level and how the sellers stay warm in the booths.

Quick test Where? Senate Square, Helsinki. When? 1.12.–22.12.2023 Sun–Thurs 11 am–7 pm and Fri–Sat 11 am–8 pm. To whom? For those looking for Christmas gifts or for those who miss the Christmas atmosphere. How much? There is free access to the import market.

Helsinki the traditional Tuomaa market hasn’t even been open for ten minutes, but people are already pouring into Senatintor in a steady mass.

On Friday morning, according to Foreca, the cold will feel like -12 degrees, but it doesn’t seem to bother the people of Helsinki. There are already so many people there in the afternoon that the walking paths between the stalls congested and queues build up at the most popular spots.

Especially tourists seem to hang around the Christmas market a lot, which feels like a nice step back towards normal conditions in the aftermath of the corona pandemic.

The family that arrived from Barcelona, ​​Spain, has traveled to Finland for the first time to celebrate Margarita Navarro 60th birthday. The trip started in Rovaniemi and ended in Helsinki.

The family is currently warming up around the fireplace with mugs of mulled wine and donuts in their hands.

“If you put on enough clothes, you won’t get cold. And this cold is somehow dry. It’s so humid in Barcelona that it doesn’t matter how many clothes you wear, it’s always cold,” says Navarro.

Jorge Hernandez says that he has seen many Christmas markets in Europe, but according to him, Tuomaa’s market is definitely one of the best and most beautiful.

Tourists also feel that the market price level is reasonable.

“It would be even more expensive in Barcelona”, Silvia Garcia states.

Jorge Hernandez (left), 4-year-old Martin Hernandez-García, Silvia García, 6-year-old Rocio Hernandez-García, Margarita Navarro and Victor Bonilla are on the 60th birthday trip offered by Margarita in Helsinki. They live in Barcelona.

To the Christmas market come not only to enjoy the atmosphere and hot drinks, but also to look for Christmas presents.

Helsinki Laura Räsänen is currently buying a gift bag from the sales point of Puotila Manor, where you can choose the products yourself.

He says that he has visited Tuomaa’s market every year for the past ten years. Hello-for the baby, on the other hand, this is the first time in life.

“My anticipation of Christmas starts with this market. This is a strong Christmas tradition,” says Räsänen.

On Friday, he bought Christmas treats for himself and as a gift. At least jam, granola, juice, mulled wine and coffee were included. Räsänen often grabs a hot drink at the market, which warms up in the cold.

According to him, the market prices are reasonable, especially since everything in the shops has become more expensive in recent years.

“I like visiting these little boutiques and supporting Finnish entrepreneurs. You usually run into acquaintances here too.”

Laura Räsänen (left) bought a goody bag put together by Mila Laine at Puotila manor point.

Like Helli baby, Puotila manor is also participating in the Tuomaa market for the first time, says the person standing behind the counter Mila Laine.

According to him, there have been enough customers on the opening day and there has been a lot of demand, especially for granola. Many customers stop by the stall to taste free samples.

Also a textile artist Julia Martikainen there have been quite a few customers. She has been on the market for the last four years selling, for example, homemade handbags, toys and Christmas decorations.

How do the sellers focus on the wooden booths in the winter frost?

“It’s a little scary when a really hard frost has been promised for next week,” says Martiskainen.

However, he is well prepared: behind the counter, you can find an infrared lamp, a thermal blanket and sweatpants.

At her stall, Julia Martiskainen sells, among other things, homemade pencil cases and headbands. According to him, many people come to the market looking for Christmas gifts or to meet friends and relatives.

There were a lot of people at the Christmas market at noon on Friday.

To bring the market’s clientele on Fridays during the day seems to consist largely of tourists and retirees. Families with children can also be seen and the carousel brought to the market quickly fills up with happy pictures.

Riga and Johan Lindblad say that they live just around the corner from Senate Square and that they have visited the Christmas market practically every year.

What attracts them year after year?

“Atmosphere. The smell of mulled wine,” says Johan Lindblad.

“Curiosity”, adds Riikka Lindblad.

According to him, the market has changed only a little over the years and the concept has largely remained the same. However, according to the couple, Senatintori is a better location than before Esplanade park.

In addition to mulled wine, they usually get some Christmas gifts from the market. Although the prices are more expensive than regular stores, they still seem tolerable.

“A small compensation for the salespeople who freeze behind the counter,” says Johan Lindblad.