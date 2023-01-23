Quick Test | “This is a discovery” – an Italian family’s quality pizzeria opened in a surprising location on the border of Vantaa

The founder of the new Italian restaurant is a pizza connoisseur from the Naples region, who also has experience in quality pizzerias in Helsinki.

Villa Severino Quick test Where? Tatti 17 (Helsinki Outlet). When? Mon–Sat 10–20, Sun 10–18:30. How much? Pizzas 11.50–23 e, antipasti 3.50–24 e, pastas 14.50–19.90 e. Pickup or delivery? Pickup. Capital region pizzeria offerings are starting to become so dense that in order to stand out, a pizzeria must reflect a strong originality or exceptional quality. An exciting, even remote location can also be beneficial, such as Espoo In the case of Edvin pizzeria.

