Quick Test | There is a restaurant in a quiet neighborhood that offers an experience worth a trip

Shiraz Grill warms the mind and body in the middle of a jungle of apartment buildings.

Quick test Shiraz Grill Where? Norotie 7. When? Tue–Fri 11–21, Sat–Sun 13–21. How much? Appetizers 2–3 e, main courses around 12–15 e.

Vantaa Louhela station is quiet and waiting. The trees are asleep from the snow, the smell of pizza rises from downstairs. However, the pizzeria is not the subject of our test, but the reason for our trip can be found in the restaurant's slightly ominous and humorous address – Norotie.