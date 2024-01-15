Quick Test | The small Chinese food bar has quickly gained popularity

The broth-based noodle bar's offering is perfect winter food.

Quick test Mala Master Where? Arkadiankatu 19. Because? Tue–Fri 11–21, Sat–Sun 12–21. How much? 2.99 e/100g.

on Arkadiankatu there is a soppi where there has been a small kiosk at one time or another. A few years ago, Noodle Master was found at the address, where you could get handmade noodles. Today, the same owners create noodle soups under the name Mala Master.