Monday, January 15, 2024
Quick Test | The small Chinese food bar has quickly gained popularity

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
in World Europe
Quick Test | The small Chinese food bar has quickly gained popularity

The broth-based noodle bar's offering is perfect winter food.

Quick test

Mala Master

Where? Arkadiankatu 19.

Because? Tue–Fri 11–21, Sat–Sun 12–21.

How much? 2.99 e/100g.

on Arkadiankatu there is a soppi where there has been a small kiosk at one time or another. A few years ago, Noodle Master was found at the address, where you could get handmade noodles. Today, the same owners create noodle soups under the name Mala Master.

