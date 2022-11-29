Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Quick Test | The service of the cocktail bar opened for Pikku Roba approaches the international level

November 29, 2022
The Mate Bar offers cocktails with potato fritters and other Finnish delicacies.

Quick test

Bar Mate

Where? Pieni Roobertinkatu 9.

When? Wed–Thurs 16–00, Fri–Sat 16–02, Sun 18–(late).

How much? Drinks 11–14 e, food portions 4–10 e.

Cocktail bars level and number have been on the rise in Helsinki in recent years. A large number of places with a passionate approach to mixed drinks are located in Kaartinkaupunki: Chihuahua Julep, Runar, Liberty or Death, Lilla E., Groteski bar, Goldfish, Version. Bar Mate joined them last summer.

The new cupola on the tiny Roobertinkatu has just opened its doors on Friday evening before five. There are three more people sitting at the tables and more will arrive. The restaurateur of the place Mika Ammuné is the current year’s PRO bartender and ranked high in international bartender competitions.

Bar Mate is located in Pikku Roba in a property that previously housed, among other things, a dumpling restaurant. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

Maten the crown jewel is the highball drinks. Highball is designation for a flat-width and thick-bottomed long drink glass. Classic drinks served in such glasses are gintonic and screwdriver. Matessa drinks are poured from the tap and are flavored with current flavors. In late autumn, they include, for example, lemon, chai spices and thyme.

We order the Mating season highball, which is defined on the menu as bitter and herbal. That autumn spritz drink, on the other hand, is promised to be spicy and fresh.

The food menu, like the drink list, is extensive but manageable. We order potato fritters, mushroom skewers and hummus and mushroom pate. It’s autumn.

The atmosphere is light and lingering. However, the service is already close to the level you encounter in high-quality places. There was no time to dig for more water, as the glass was already imperceptibly filled. Although, the olives that came with the mushroom skewer would have needed a fork of some sort.

The mating season was fresher than the numbers suggested. The ruby-red aperitivo of the domestic low-alcohol beverage manufacturer Kåska gave space to the drink’s other subtle ingredients. A lush sprig of mint offered a herbal aroma, a maraschino cherry a sophisticated bitterness, a lemon juice concentrate freshness.

That autumn spritz was juicy and rich thanks to pumpkin, tangerine and dark rum. The drink felt velvety in the mouth.

At Bar Mate, we rely on the equation of Finnish food and sparkling cocktails. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

The potato risk was topped with fried potato, potato chips and veggie caviar. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

Abundant the food portions were like a modern harvest festival. Potato risk with fried potato, potato chips and veggie caviar was genius. The reproduction of the raw material is rarely succeeded in such an interesting way. The hummus was basic, nothing special. The delicacy and shiitake mushroom pâté was full of flavor and recognizably firm for pâtés. The taste and texture of the mushroom skewer celebrated the characteristics of the mushroom. It was as if the mushrooms had not been processed at all, although the truth was otherwise. Thyme emphasized the forestiness of the taste.

Mate has style, creativity and level. The bar has found the most beautiful aspects of simplicity and raw materials and lets them flourish. As absurd as combining everyday fries and elegant drinks sounds, at Mate Bar the choice feels completely natural.

