Quick Test | The pizzeria from Vantaa impressed: “Margherita is usually measured by the level of a pizzeria, and for this place it is high”

The restaurant, which has gone through a few makeovers, now offers high-quality pizza.

Limo Quick test Where? Kauppalaivurintie 12, Vantaa. When? Mon-Thurs 10:30-20, Fri 10:30-21, Sat 11:30-21, Sun 11:30-20 How much? Pizzas 13.80-19.80, wines 12 cl 6-8.5 e

In Vantaankoski enough seals, but the latest addition is a bit more ambitious. Limos pizza says on its website that it invests in “artisanal wines” in addition to its Neapolitan pizzas.

According to social media, the place named after the god of hunger in Greek mythology has become quite popular, especially for its food. In 2014, home cooking with a Middle Eastern twist was offered, followed by American-style pan pizza.