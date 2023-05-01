Quick Test | The new Thai restaurant in Tapanila made an impression: The curry dish was intoxicatingly delicious

Northeast Helsinki spoils you with the excellent flavors of Thai cuisine.

1.5. 19:00

Quick test Korat Tam Tam Where? Jäkälätie 10. When? Tue–Fri 11–20, Sat–Sun 12–20, weekday lunch buffet 11–15. How much? Main dishes 13.50–17.50 e, spring rolls 5 e.

Quality in relation to ambitious Thai restaurants, it seems that in recent years there has been a rapid increase: Zaap in Iso-Roobertinkatu, The Other One in Kluuv, Korat Tam Tam in Ala-Malmi. Among the previously established Thai places, Lemon Grass on the Third Line is already more than fifteen years old.

Korat Tam Tam, which moved from Tapulikaupunki to Ala-Malm for renovation, recently expanded with another point to Tapanila. It seems that the restaurant is obviously well-liked – on a sunny Saturday, as soon as it opens, there are already many people at the restaurant.

The place is conveniently located right next to the Tapanila train station. The name of the restaurant refers to the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima, known for its silk industry.

See also Research: women are twice as likely to have a corona vaccine side effect Naruphon Sungkhajantarano and Malilwan Kadsanuka opened another restaurant in Tapanila.

After sitting down we get water and menus right away. Quick and considerate service. The list is quite compact. There are “only” a dozen servings. We decide to try the warming gaeng panang curry with tofu and the slightly milder pad Phak ruam (vegetables in oyster sauce) with shrimp. All portions can be served with a protein of your choice. As an appetizer, we take the only appetizer on the list, spring rolls.

It’s the last day of Songkran, Thailand’s three-day New Year celebration, and it shows. There is rarely a burst of laughter from the kitchen. We admire the sesame seed-coated balls piled on the counter, which look like sweet Vietnamese bánh cams. All kinds of delicacies are carried from the kitchen in cold boxes to be enjoyed elsewhere.

Soon our goodies will also arrive. The spring rolls have just been baked, and there is plenty of moist filling. A generous portion of long-grain rice is brought to share. Our main dishes would be enough to eat for a few others.

Pad Phak ruamin the clear broth is intense and light at the same time. Mushrooms and oyster sauce are delicious. Broccoli and green beans are cooked to a suitable size.

A curry dish makes our heads spin. You could spoon the hot, burning sauce flavored with lime leaves directly into your mouth. In the deep orange-red “sea” swim pieces of tofu, as well as crunchy peppers and green beans.

The food is almost intoxicating and even though our stomachs are starting to explode, our spoons reach for the curry plate again and again.

Gaeng panang curry was intoxicatingly delicious.

In the Michelin guide, two stars are given to a restaurant where the cooking is so excellent that it is worth taking a detour from the route. Now we are not far from that recommendation. When we left, the restaurateur Naruphon Sungkhajantarano thanks for our visit with a deep bow.

The feeling is mutual.