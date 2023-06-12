Quick Test | The new tapas restaurant lacked a Spanish atmosphere: “Almost like a Finnish funeral”

The Spanish-Latvian family restaurant focuses on traditional tapas dishes.

12.6. 19:00

Quick test Foc tapas Where? Unioninkatu 18. When? Tue–Thurs 16–22, Fri–Sat 16–23. How much? Tapas 5–25 e, Pintxos 4–7 e. Tasting menu of five tapas for two 45 e.

Thought The new tapas place opened in Helsinki stirs thoughts of the 1990s, when the capital city woke up to the then-trendy southern European bar culture.

For aperitif-inspired after-work nibbles or as a night snack at a bar, the tapas pieces are so good that we should offer them more often.

In Spain, popular basic shoes come off for a couple of euros, which makes their price equal to the price. In top places, fresh seafood and tartares are more than welcome.

In Finland, tapas are unfortunately often an expensive disappointment for the hungry.

A Spanish tapas bar has opened in the place of the once highly praised Italian restaurant Toca.

May At the end of Unioninkatu, next to Kasarmitori, a tapas bar opened on the site of the Toca restaurant, whose owner couple, one from Spain, the other from Latvia. The name of the place Foc means fire in Catalan.

Learning and inspiration have reportedly been sought at least from the tapas bars of Alicante, Bilbao and San Sebastian.

On the Saturday of the opening week, curious people have clearly been tipped off about the new location. There is no need for a small restaurant with 24 seats without a reservation.

I don’t know if it’s because it’s unfinished, but I wonder about the impersonal and cramped atmosphere of the place. At first glance, nothing really suggests a tapas place, except for the pintxos stick bread arrangements on the counter.

FOC offers basic tapas such as calamari rings, potato omelette and croquettes.

We order hungry almost through the menu, excluding the cold cuts.

The chorizo ​​sausage, served in small lidded pots, literally oozes in cider and fat. Under the next deck, the unfailing delicacy of Spanish bars, gambas al ajillo, i.e. garlic prawns in olive oil, is revealed.

In the case of the rather thinly breaded calamari rings, it becomes clear that, unlike other dishes, they are not prepared by the place itself.

“ “The final bill seemed excessive for the rather limited offer.”

A Spanish potato omelette fried in plenty of olive oil is served chilled.

Croquettes that have gone through a long manufacturing process must be praised for their structure. A mixture of ham and white sauce bursts out from under the crispy crust. The bite goes perfectly with a cold beer.

After quickly eaten bites, it takes an inordinately long time for the espressos to arrive, which the owner regrets afterwards. I hear there have been problems with the coffee machine.

Garlic shrimps in olive oil are an unfailing delicacy of Spanish cuisine.

Foc is betting in doses clearly familiar and safe basic practices. There was nothing wrong with them, but nothing to praise either.

I’m used to eating tapas accompanied by loud chatter in Spanish shopping malls or at the counters of nightclubs showing football.

At Foci, the atmosphere was the opposite during the test visit – instead of full of life, it was quiet, almost like a funeral.

The final bill of just under a hundred euros seemed excessive considering the rather limited offer. In my opinion, the appropriate price would have been half less.