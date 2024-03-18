Monday, March 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Quick Test | The new restaurant of the developer of Hittipuuro made the critic happy: “Shockingly good!”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Quick Test | The new restaurant of the developer of Hittipuuro made the critic happy: “Shockingly good!”

N4ku is the restaurant of Valtteri Sinkkonen, known for the hit porridge at the Tuomaa market, where Vietnamese-style banh mi baguettes are served.

“Beatsbanh mi & natural wine.”

Ständi Sörnäinen on Kulmavuorenkatu makes the line of the novelty restaurant clear.

The small business located down the curved slope was previously managed by the bagel place Sörka rinkula. We continue with the bread line, but the shape is now oblong.

#Quick #Test #restaurant #developer #Hittipuuro #critic #happy #Shockingly #good

See also  Passport | The passport may have to be queued at the police station for a working day - "It's a pretty wild situation," says a Tampere businessman who was traveling to the neighborhood to queue up.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
New Hollow Knight information: Silksong | Atomix

New Hollow Knight information: Silksong | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result