Quick Test | The new restaurant of the developer of Hittipuuro made the critic happy: “Shockingly good!”

N4ku is the restaurant of Valtteri Sinkkonen, known for the hit porridge at the Tuomaa market, where Vietnamese-style banh mi baguettes are served.
“Beatsbanh mi & natural wine.”
Ständi Sörnäinen on Kulmavuorenkatu makes the line of the novelty restaurant clear.
The small business located down the curved slope was previously managed by the bagel place Sörka rinkula. We continue with the bread line, but the shape is now oblong.
