Quick Test | The Linnanmäki horror festival really scares you – The price is also terrifying

Quick test Where? Linnanmäki amusement park. Tivolikuja 1, Helsinki. When? Still open from Thursday to Sunday 21.–24. September (Thursdays and Sundays from 16:00 to 22:00, Fridays and Saturdays from 16:00 to 24:00.) To whom? The recommended age for the event is 15 years. For the whole family. How much? Entrance with a festival wristband (47 euros). The place must be reserved in advance.

Early autumn the sun is shining at the main gate of Linnanmäki, and dozens of cheerful young people are queuing up to exchange wristbands. So a completely ordinary day at the amusement park is about to begin.

Or so one would think, until a bunch of evilly grinning ghosts walk towards me.

More precisely, it’s about the actors who scare customers at the Linnanmäki horror festival Iik!week. The show appeals at least to teenage girls who run to safety in the women’s bathroom.

“Why didn’t we come here one cotton candy week? I don’t dare go back there, even though I know they’re just actors,” says one of the girls.

The ghosts welcome the amusement park crowd near the main gates.

Within the precincts of wandering ghosts, zombies, witches and demons, on the other hand, do not seem scary until 7 and 9 years old Advantage and Kasper Ruutua.

The boys have arrived at Linnanmäki on Friday evening together with their parents Ella and Lauri Ruudun with and promised, at HS’s request, to evaluate whether the horror festival is worth going to.

Last fall HS told, that the high price of tickets for the event has caused surprise. You have to buy a wristband, even if you don’t want to use the devices or are only there as a babysitter. In exceptional cases, the Seat Reservation must also be made in advance.

This year, you can pay as much as 47 euros per wristband, which means the entrance fees for a family of four will rise to 188 euros. You also have to shell out a pretty penny for the food, because, for example, one “horror hodaria meal” costs 12.50 euros.

“It’s certainly a big blow for low-income people, but I think this is an evening worth the money,” says Lauri Ruutu, who confesses to being a fan of horror movies.

Lauri (left), Eelis, Kasper and Ella Ruutu listened to the instructions before entering the maze built in front of the stage. The goal was to get out of the maze within two minutes while being chased by zombies.

For the people of Espoo This is Ruudui’s second time at Iik!week. Last year, they thought in advance whether the event aimed at over 15-year-olds is too scary for children, but with the encouragement of family friends, they ventured there.

“For the boys, this is more fun than scary. Last year, other children ran away from zombies and our boys ran after them,” says Ella Ruutu.

And it’s true: On the bridge named “manala” located in front of the Salama roller coaster, one encounters more monstrous creatures than the other, but the Ruuduts are not at all startled.

On the other hand, it seems that the Actors are a little more merciful when dealing with smaller children. Adults, on the other hand, are subject to constant scares.

“I used my mother as a protection”, says Eelis Ruutu after walking through the manala.

A 10-year-old girl who refuses to walk across the bridge is not quite as wild-eyed. Although the audience of the horror festival mainly consists of teenagers and adults, several smaller children have also been brought to the place, contrary to the recommended limit. Some of them seem unnecessarily startled.

“You wanted to come here yourself,” the girl’s mother snaps. In the end, the family decides to completely bypass the manala.

The zombie chased after Ella Ruutu. Adults were subjected to significantly more severe shocks than small children.

Eelis and Kasper Ruutu watched how bones were made in the witches’ square. The ghost train in the background had not been made scarier for the event.

To the area five separate horror sites have been built for Iik!week, each of which can be entered once with a wristband. Some of them are made in connection with the equipment, such as Taikasirkus and Kammokuja.

The event is open from Thursday to Sunday from 4 o’clock, and it seems that the horror sites start to get crowded soon after opening. That’s why it’s worth getting in line for those who want to get started right away.

There are also surprisingly long queues for the amusement equipment considering that the reservation for the event had to be made in advance. For example, you had to queue for about 45 minutes for the Taiga roller coaster on Friday.

In the end, the screens only had time to visit two horror destinations during the evening, the circus-themed Tivoli and a field maze where zombies chased with chainsaws. They still do not criticize the event’s long queues, because according to Ella Ruudu, they are part of the issue.

“Besides, the queues are even worse in the summer,” he says.

There were long queues especially for separate horror sites. The queuers in the picture were waiting to enter the scary motel.

Around the amusement park you can come across various scary apparitions. The queue leading to the field maze can be seen in the background.

Twilight as it descends, the tension intensifies even more and even random passers-by begin to look like horror figures in the eyes of the thread’s editor.

Ruuttu’s boys are still not scared, and during the evening they go around the so-called zombie alley a total of five times.

All in all, the event is a positive surprise, which has been commendably invested in by Finnish standards. Iik!week is suitable for terribly hungry people who are not afraid of anything and whose wallet can withstand expensive tickets and food. The youngest in the family should still be left at home.

