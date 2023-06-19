Quick Test | “The line just keeps growing”: The vegan restaurant in Hakaniemi Hall fills the gap left by Silvoplee

The two who worked at Silvoplee opened a vegan lunch restaurant in Hakaniemi’s hall – the popularity has been great.

Quick test Comfort Where? Hakaniemi shopping hall, Hämeentie 1a. When? Mon–Sat 11–16 (kitchen closes at 3:30 p.m.). How much? Lunch around 11–15 e, truffle 3.50 e, lime 5.50 e.

April at the end, the years-long renovation of Hakaniementor came to an end, when the renovated Hakaniemi hall opened. In addition to the old players, there are also new ones, such as Veera Kraftin and Sofia Kotiranta founded vegan lunch restaurant Lohtu.

The tables at Lohdu, located on the second floor, are already full half an hour after opening, and the queue only grows. There are three options on the menu: hot food, salad and soup. On Saturday, you would get a brunch plate (22 e).

We take the warm dish of the day, Tikka Masala with chickpeas and herbal rice, and the vegan feta salad offered as the salad of the day. For drinks, we take Person blood orange juice from Turku and Ohakune apple kombucha from Espoo.

Kraft and Kotiranta met at the recently bankrupt Ravintola Silvoplee. Kraft, who received training as a restaurateur, has later studied as a raw food chef in California. Kotiranta has worked, among other things, at Roots Kitchen, which operated in the escape rooms of the Hakaniemi hall, and at OmNam in Annankatu, which has already closed.

Lohtu’s portions are colorful, fresh and large.

We get a couple of slices of bread and a peppermint spread. An appetizer will be needed, because we have to wait 20 minutes for our food. Fortunately, we’re not in a hurry, but those with a half-hour lunch break certainly would be.

The experience of the creators in the field of vegan food and living food can be seen and tasted. The portions are colorful, aromatic and plentiful. The menu mentions where the salad leaves come from, just like in a hall restaurant. Sorri’s farm salads together with watermelon, quinoa, edamame beans and vegan feta is a current and invigorating portion. Rich mint guides the taste world.

The flavors of the warm and rich Tikka Masala are balanced. The acidity comes from the appropriate amount of tomato, the occasional pieces of fresh coriander on the fork give a much-needed edge. The herbal rice is a weighted addition that raises the level of the serving. Acidic lemonade and vinegary kombucha sit on the side of food due to their world of flavors and low sugar content.

Southwest includes tea and coffee. The green tea is well brewed in the termari – a nice surprise. You can also get coffee from a thermos, but it’s quite strong after a light meal. I could see a light and flowery coffee suiting the concept better.

You still have to taste the pecan truffle, because Silvople’s raw delicacies were incomparable. And luckily, so is this one. A full pretzel does not leave a layer of fat rolling around on the palate.

Comfort is like a big hug, and the popularity of the place certainly surprised the restaurateurs. With time, you can get lunches even faster.