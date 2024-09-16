Quick Test | The Korean bar has dishes that the critic has never tasted and nothing whets the appetite more

Quick test|A Korean gastrobar opened in Itäkeskus, which doesn’t take itself too seriously.

16.9. 19:00

Soju think you can drinkchallenges the message written on the board. The joke refers to soju liquor, which is the national alcohol in Korea.

Soju is also the name of the Korean gastro bar that opened in Tallinnaukio in the summer. The play on words on the chalkboard reflects the atmosphere of the place, which is created by neon lights, wall paintings and dozens of cat and animation posters.