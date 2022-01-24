Quick test The Instagram people’s favorite breakfast spot grew into a chain and began offering dinners containing wine

The trend cup offers a worthy after work deal, even though the mashed noodle salad was a bar analysis.

Quick test Green Hippo (Töölö) Where? Sandelsinkatu 2. When? Mon – Fri 8–18, Sat 9–18 (during the restriction period). How much? Servings 6–15 e, filter coffee 1.50 e. Lunch 11.30 e, dinner menu 30 e. Clear? Yes. Pickup or transportation? Yes.

Nutella pancakesGreen Hippo, known for its avocado bread and smoothie bowls, opened another restaurant on Fleminginkatu a year ago chicane. In October, a third point was opened, as before, for the top spot, now Töölöntori.

From Fredrikintori in 2018 place has grown into a small restaurant chain in a few years. At the same time, it has dropped its name from “Café”.

Green Hippo is reportedly aiming to expand further, also outside Helsinki, if good business premises can be found.

A whopping 80-90 percent of the chain’s customers are women in their 20s and 30s. A friend of mine has aptly described hippos as trend rooms for “yoga bloggers”.

On a weekday evening, Töölöntorti’s restaurant is very empty, but what about the epidemic in Kaamos-Helsinki.

I have eaten several breakfasts in the bowl of Fleminginkatu, but now I am going to try the after-work offer of the place marked for breakfast and lunch.

Thirty The dinner deal includes starters, main courses and desserts, as well as a glass of wine or beer.

The Halloum French I ordered for starters and a fresh melon salad with three melons and fetamousse are a delightful start. Sriracha mayonnaise and pomegranate seeds with a full kick arrive with the French.

Melon salad with whipped feta is part of the starter menu.

The successful main course burger consists of Beeg Meat steak and Väyrynen brioche, roasted tomato and onion, lettuce and chili and garlic mayonnaise. The extended dose with Bravas-style potatoes is great despite the low salt content of the potatoes.

The noodle salad with calcareous mash is a disappointing disappointment. The portion, which includes glass noodles, red cabbage and peanut butter sauce, is exhausted for freshness and airiness.

“This avocado jam is really a bit of a fool,” a friend who specializes in vegetarian food disapproves of the sticky porridge-like texture of the salad.

Delicious spruce ice cream from the Finnish ice cream factory is served with its own mud cake. Another dessert, the restaurant’s own vegan blueberry pie, tastes like “flour that has stood in the cupboard for five years,” according to a friend.

We didn’t taste any popular bowls or avocado pasta on the list. The appetizers sounded more appealing.

Green Hippo invests in clarity and ease. Lack of courage or distinctiveness can even be considered annoying.

A premium fast food restaurant for the young Instragram vegetarian, I could sculpt.

The restaurant terminated its partnership with Wolt last May due to a lack of profitability and an impact on the restaurant’s customer experience.

Due to the challenging constraint situation, the Wolt Rally is reportedly running again.