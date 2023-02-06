Quick Test | The chef couple left Stockholm’s top restaurants and founded a special mini-restaurant in Punavuori – HS testasi

In Canvas, you feel like you’re eating in a stranger’s kitchen.

Punavuori The new Canvas on Pursimiehenkatu is one of Helsinki’s smallest restaurants.

There are 25 seats, and every square meter has been put to good use. The feeling of crampedness is reduced by the large windows, from which you can watch the life of Punavuori.

In Canvas, you feel like you are eating in a stranger’s kitchen. The food is made in the open kitchen in front of everyone. Refrigerators are also in the “dining room”. Everything is small, but the atmosphere is natural and chatty.

The opening hours are also special. The restaurant is only open for lunch, otherwise it is a restaurant to order. The menu is short and changes daily.

Canvas has received quite good feedback.

The story is also right, because Canvas was founded by those with a reputation for being skilled cooks Ina Niiniketo and Roni Kerttula. They worked in Sweden since 2014, but returned to Finland in 2021.

Before Sweden, they went to learn in top restaurants in Helsinki, such as Chez Dominique, Olo, Fishmarket and GW Sundmans. In Sweden, Kerttula worked at Rutabaga and at the restaurant of Niiniketo The Sparrow hotel.

Usually the restaurant offers only two main dishes.

During the test session, a pork sandwich (15 e) and yellow beet salad (15 e) are offered. Desserts include tiramisu or pear pie. Bread made by Kannisto’s bakery and excellent toasted and foamed can cost two euros separately. You can get a main course, bread and dessert for a total of 20 euros.

You can get coffee, but it comes from a thermos.

The dishes are quite simple, but you can taste that the makers have skill.

In the small restaurant space, window sills are also in use.

The menu, which changes daily, is explained only in English.

A portion of bread consists of two sourdough bread sandwiched between Iberian pork, melted cheese and sauerkraut. The portion is not big, but it is a lot. There are no side dishes other than a little pickle and a sweet pickled onion.

The pork cheese inside is a rich bang, the kind that many people would probably like to eat as a snack during a skiing holiday in the Swiss mountains.

The raw materials are of high quality and do not require additional spices. The quantitative ratios of the ingredients work, so the portion is pleasant. The price cannot be considered cheap for lunch, because more than half of the lunch is bread bought from the Kannisto bakery next door.

Canvas’s salads are beautiful.

Salad the ingredients fit perfectly together. Yellow root, lentils, mint, parsley and plenty of dill. The dish is beautiful, like Canvas’s salads in general. The protein source is halloumi cheese and the sauce is a crisp yogurt sauce. The salad is quite small.

I haven’t noticed vegan portions on the menus, but the restaurant says it will come up with a portion for vegans as well.

The dessert is a French-style almond pie with a chewy texture and tasty dough and an excellent long pear flavor.

The atmosphere of Canvas is fascinating, and the food also arouses curiosity. You can stop here for wine and dessert. Lunch can’t be called versatile, but that’s probably not the intention.

