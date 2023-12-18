Monday, December 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Quick Test | The cafe opened in the old bus station offers a delicious buttermilk bun, but the lunch portion is not convincing

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Quick Test | The cafe opened in the old bus station offers a delicious buttermilk bun, but the lunch portion is not convincing

The Culture Barracks in Narinkkator offers a time jump to the past.

Quick test

Café Barracks

Where? Narinkka 2.

When? Mon–Fri 7.30–22.00, Sat 10.00–22.00, Sun 10.00–21.00.

How much? Coffee 3.30 e, bread 11–12 e, lunch portions 13.90 e, delicacies 3.50–7 e.

in Helsinki Kultuurikarsarmin, which opened in November in the premises of the old bus station, offers culinary services in addition to movie experiences. The restaurant group NoHo Partners is responsible for them. Henry's Pub is now Henry's Music Bar, where gigs can be seen. You can also get food from the bar at dinner time.

#Quick #Test #cafe #opened #bus #station #offers #delicious #buttermilk #bun #lunch #portion #convincing

See also  Dangerous mistake in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 named
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ecclestone: “Red Bull would have understood better and brought Mick Schumacher to the top”

Ecclestone: "Red Bull would have understood better and brought Mick Schumacher to the top"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result