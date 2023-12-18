Quick Test | The cafe opened in the old bus station offers a delicious buttermilk bun, but the lunch portion is not convincing

The Culture Barracks in Narinkkator offers a time jump to the past.

Quick test Café Barracks Where? Narinkka 2. When? Mon–Fri 7.30–22.00, Sat 10.00–22.00, Sun 10.00–21.00. How much? Coffee 3.30 e, bread 11–12 e, lunch portions 13.90 e, delicacies 3.50–7 e.

in Helsinki Kultuurikarsarmin, which opened in November in the premises of the old bus station, offers culinary services in addition to movie experiences. The restaurant group NoHo Partners is responsible for them. Henry's Pub is now Henry's Music Bar, where gigs can be seen. You can also get food from the bar at dinner time.