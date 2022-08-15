Quick Test | “Something here rubs off” – The super popular Little Finland cafe-wine bar does not live up to the level of its architecture

The cafe in the building, which has received international attention, falls into dreary solutions.

Finlandia Cafe & Wine Where? Karamzininranta 4. When? Mon-Fri 8am–9pm, Sat 11am–9pm, Sun 12pm–6pm. How much? Weekday breakfast 10.90 e, soup and salad lunch 12.90 e, Saturday sparkling wine brunch 34 e. Clear? Yes. Pickup? Yes.

It is that’s a bit unfair. In many other cafes or restaurants, unwiped tables, plastic patio chairs or a soulless playlist would be frowned upon, but in Pikku-Finlandia’s cafe-wine bar, they almost feel like personal insults. This is the Diderot effect.

A philosopher who lived in the 18th century Denis Diderot received a luxurious cigarette case as a gift. The new coat was so fine that next to it the philosopher’s study began to look old and run down. Item by item, the philosopher then rearranged the items in the room to match the coat. In the end, he no longer felt at home in his workspace.

Diderot comes to mind in Finlandia Cafe & Wine, because the place has invested more than the average restaurant. In a few months, the modern wooden interior of Little Finland has become an international architectural sensationwhich was recently admired by the British broadcasting company BBC.

The food selection uses ingredients from domestic small producers and the wines have been selected by the award-winning sommelier of the restaurant Muru Samuil Angelov. Inside the cafe, you can rest your backside on Artek’s chair and admire the scenery of Töölönlahti. On weekdays from three to five o’clock there is even a champagne offer. For the price of eight euros, you get not only a glass of sparkling wine, but also two tiny canapés.

But something here still rubs.

Branchy pines as columns, Artek furniture and a view of Töölönlahti make the cafe special.

Finland Cafe & Wine’s specialty is sea buckthorn bun. My companion, a long-time bun enthusiast, is well informed about what the capital region has to offer. He states that Töölönlahti is very much in tune with trends.

“Different laskias buns have started to be offered all year round.”

In the opinion of the hobbyist, the Little Finlandia bun is, for better or for worse, a self-made bun. The filling, which combines sea buckthorn mousse and jam, is delicious, but the dough is a little bun-like and the appearance is dreary. “At first I thought it was a hummus roll.”

Finlandia Cafe & Wine’s special bun is filled with sea buckthorn mousse and jam in the style of a laskais bun.

I myself have previously drooled over the burger and cheese selection of the place on social media. However, they are not available today for some reason.

I end up choosing a smoked perch baguette from the counter. It evokes conflicting feelings. Smoked perch paste is really tasty, but you can find it in small Patong, maybe a teaspoonful. The essence of the bread is dominated by cucumber slices and a dry lettuce leaf. The baguette itself tastes like ready-made frozen food.

Still my friend and I almost repeat each other how nice it is that the cafe brings out typical Finnish things, such as smoked perch and sea buckthorn.

Above all, the fresh cafe-wine bar of Little Finland gives you the feeling that you really want to like it. Small tweaks would make it easier to like.