Quick test “Lovely manor environment and a display case full of pastries” – a new café opened in the oldest wooden house in Lauttasaari

The idyllic café of the “Happy Islands” passed into the hands of a well-known baker.

7.2. 19:00

Quick test Blower by Pastisserie Teemu Aura Where? Kauppaneuvoksentie 18. When? Mon – Fri 10–18, Sat 9–16. How much? Servings 8–14.50 e. Coffee and tea 3 e. Lunch salmon soup 14 e and salad 14.50 e. Pickup or transportation? Yes. Clear? Yes.

Lauttasaari restaurant services seem to have developed considerably. The metro has made the area, which appealingly combines marine nature and the old suburban building stock, even more accessible.

Halfway through the metro entrances is Lauttasaari’s oldest building, the Red Villa, owned by the Kone Foundation and dating from the 1790s.

The bakery of the idyllic café building on the beautiful manor site has been known for its bakery products, cafés and “boulder parties” since January. Teemu Aura.

The new café concept seems to fit perfectly into the spirit of the wooden house: Puhuri, which has retained the name of the previous actor, has breakfast with fresh porridge, a full display of pastries from the Aura Vartiokylän bakery, and salmon soup and salads for lunch.

In addition to the Finnishness, the result is a hint of French: in addition to croissants, there are macaron pastries and sparkling, true Italian prosecco.

Shrimp salad and salmon soup.

Salmon soup is a classic that is hard to dig. The dose can still be done better or worse.

The creamy broth, which sits in the sea of ​​Lauttasaari, is slightly lighter than expected, although the taste is full of roundness and fullness.

The potatoes come in commendably thin pieces. Dill oil condenses on the surface of the broth into beautiful greenish beads.

The portion-changing bread is served with butter garnished with salted toppings.

I ordered the salad covered with shrimp with sesame soy sauce. The ingredients in the salad are from artichokes to olives and from sun-dried tomatoes to croutons.

There are five types of counting buns in the display case.

Because the seasonal pastry season is at its peak, i will still take a look at my own runeberg cake and bun.

The title pastry of the national poet has an excellent composition. Moisture is brought to the adult taste by a punch-sugar syrup.

There are as many as five types of buns in the display case: traditional, vegan and trendy cream-filled croissants with different fillings. I grab the last one, from which almond paste and almost strong whipped cream drips into my mouth.

The blue-gray coffee environment delights with its neck and bowl ovens. There is a selection of valid scientific and cultural journals on display, as well as works by the manor’s residency artist on the walls.

According to a local friend of mine, the Puhuri Garden will be revealed to be a real paradise in the summer.

The island of the lucky is a cliché, but the people on the ferry island are clearly relaxed.

“It’s wonderful when you’re here,” the customer, who picks up the pastries from the counter, shouts with a smile.