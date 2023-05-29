Quick Test | Kruununhaa’s Persian buffa draws crowds because of the skillful seasoning – The ice cream dish is a special sight

The little restaurant that opened in Kruununhaa last year is buzzing.

Quick test Hani Cafe’chi Where? Liisankatu 3. When? Tue–Thu 11–19, Fri–Sat 11–21 Sun 11–19 (opening hours may vary). How much? Lunch buffet 12.70 e, ice cream 7.50 e.

Liisankatu the restaurant selection became more diverse when, in March 2022, Hani Cafe’chi, a representative of Persian cuisine, opened at the end of Tervasaari. The name of the place derives from the first name of the owner couple, Han, and cafe chi, which means barista in Farsi.

French chansons can be heard all the way to the street. The street side sign promises pistachio ice cream in addition to the buffet. There is a restaurateur Milad Khayat Naghdehi. “All the food is made by my wife,” he says proudly.

Hani Kia and Naghdehi also organize attractive and abundant weekend brunches (19.90 e), for which they encourage you to reserve a table.

But the door is busy even on a weekday lunch. Even before noon, the clientele of the small Liiketila can change.

Buffet mainly consists of vegetarian and vegan dishes. There is saffron rice, seasoned warm tofu, okra mushroom stew, tasty seasoned potatoes, and a classic Middle Eastern salad known as shiraz in Farsi: cucumber, tomato, red onion, and plenty of lemon juice and olive oil.

I quickly notice what is not at all obvious in buffets: all the dishes go together. The okra is cooked to a gentle and soft state, the saffron rice has just the right amount of saffron to bring aromaticity and color, the tofu garnish is mashed together with paprika to make it tasty.

Shiraz tastes of dried mint and lemony sauce, the onion is pleasantly acidic, not too bitter, which is probably thanks to the abundant lemon. Although the yogurt sauce is advertised with the roasted eggplant it contains, it is thanks to the garlic that all the flavors come together on the plate.

The portion collected from the takeaway table includes ghorme sabzi herbal stew, Persian saffron rice, and roasted potato and tofu.

Filter coffee stands warm in the kettle, and it does not taste up to the level of serving lunch. When I ask for something sweet with my coffee, I hope to get the Hani raisin and sesame cookies advertised on the website. But I do get store rolled oats.

“Have you tried our carrot jam?” Naghdehi asks. “It’s good on bread with butter.” It’s true – a jam sandwich is almost a dessert. The jam flavored with cardamom and saffron is memorable.

A cotton ball decorates the pistachio ice cream.

But so was the ice cream promised on the sign outside.

Naghdehi brings a relatively pompous and necessary dessert to the weekday lunch. Middle Eastern cotton candy, pashmak in Farsi, is spun on top of the ice cream and decorated with pistachios. The yellow ice cream made in molds is skillfully and subtly flavored with saffron. Whole pistachios are like emeralds that bring luxury to the Southwest.

Hani Kia knows how to spice things up, and even the crown princes have realized that.