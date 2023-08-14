Quick Test | In the test, the summer cafe, which was voted the best in Espoo – Hittikakku and ear plugs convinced the critic

The best dish of Café Löfkulla, located in the Perinnemaisema and Turunväylä holiday, is the pastries made on the spot.

At Café Löfku Quick test Where? Lehtimäentie 2, Espoo. When? Mon-Sun 11am–8pm (open until September 24). How much? Cooked lunch (11 a.m.–3 p.m.) 7.90 e (incl. bread), pastries 3–5.20 e, coffee 3.20 e.

Summer and there are still a few weeks left of the summer cafe season. However, in the popular Espoo summer cafe, Café Löfkulla, the season that smells like pastries continues until the end of September.

The operation of the cafe, located between Espoo Ikea and the medieval Espoo Cathedral, was mainly based on serving the players of the adjacent golf course for a long time.

When siblings Tia Teräva and Vivia Pärssinen started their business in the approximately 150-year-old former house of the old farm “food man” on May Day last year, the situation changed quickly. Already five weeks after opening, the place was declared Espoo’s best summer cafe in a vote by Länsiväylä magazine.

“It kind of blew up, so I left my own work to help,” said Terävä’s spouse Jonne Raitanen tells.

There is plenty of choice in pastries made on site.

Inside the red wooden house, the attention is drawn to the versatile selection of baked goods in the display case and on the table, which can be considered downright amazing considering the small size of the cafe. As well as the fact that all pastries are made on site.

“Everyone can melt Berlin doughnuts,” Raitanen says, emphasizing that they make their own pastries.

The cafe’s terrace has a view of the golf course.

Daily the cafe offers a simple soup lunch for just under eight euros, which on test Monday is carrot-ginger soup with the house’s own bread. Based on the week’s lunch list, the soups of the coming days would sound more interesting.

Carrot soup also does its job, and my companion says the same about feta salad, which is versatile in itself.

Our attention is already on the place’s dessert offer.

The strawberry cake is the cafe’s hit product.

the place the biggest hit is a cake made of fresh strawberries. The juicy and moist cake is an excellent success.

Also, the trick of the popular earplug is the trendy Biscoff cookie spread. It brings distinctiveness to the bun without jeopardizing the traditional cinnamoniness of the earbud.

We can’t eat more now, but next time we should try the apple-kinuski cake, which grows in popularity as autumn approaches.

Trendy cookie paste spices up ear buds.

Besides the great pastries, the best thing about Löfkulla is the exceptionally friendly service. As a continuation of attentive and cheerful greetings, for example, a child’s high chair is brought to the outside table without asking.

Despite the green views, Café Löfkulla can’t be said to be particularly peaceful due to the constant noise of the highway, even though Ikea and the autobahn are hidden from the terrace looking on the other side of the house.