Quick Test | In the test, Kamppi’s lunch restaurant promising “better school food” had enough queues

Ilja Björs’ new lunch restaurant renews school food classics, but also brings back bad memories.

The restaurant always promises a vegan option alongside the meat dishes. Coffee is not included in the lunch price.

Venla Rossi

19:00 | Updated 22:35

Restaurant Kansis Quick test Where? Kansakoulkuja 1. When? Mon–Fri lunch 11–15, salad bar 9–16. How much? Lunch 12.70–13.50 e. Coffee and dessert 2 e.

From what did you like your time at school, the Kansis restaurant’s website asks. The goal of the tuorehko lunch restaurant located in Kamppi, Helsinki is to offer “slightly better school food”.

Thanks for asking! My school days mostly tasted like boiled carrots. At the turn of the 2000s, the cooks of Vehkalahti’s middle school and high school replaced meat with them – regardless of which dish it was. At that time, we difficult cases, i.e. vegetarians, also had to separately pick up our carrots from the kitchen.