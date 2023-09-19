Tuesday, September 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Quick Test | In the test, Kamppi’s lunch restaurant promising “better school food” had enough queues

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Quick Test | In the test, Kamppi’s lunch restaurant promising “better school food” had enough queues

Ilja Björs’ new lunch restaurant renews school food classics, but also brings back bad memories.

The restaurant always promises a vegan option alongside the meat dishes. Coffee is not included in the lunch price. Picture: Emilia Anundi / HS

Venla Rossi

| Updated

Restaurant Kansis

Quick test

Where? Kansakoulkuja 1.

When? Mon–Fri lunch 11–15, salad bar 9–16.

How much? Lunch 12.70–13.50 e. Coffee and dessert 2 e.

From what did you like your time at school, the Kansis restaurant’s website asks. The goal of the tuorehko lunch restaurant located in Kamppi, Helsinki is to offer “slightly better school food”.

Thanks for asking! My school days mostly tasted like boiled carrots. At the turn of the 2000s, the cooks of Vehkalahti’s middle school and high school replaced meat with them – regardless of which dish it was. At that time, we difficult cases, i.e. vegetarians, also had to separately pick up our carrots from the kitchen.

See also  Inquiry The head of the Danish military intelligence has been imprisoned for leaks in the Danish media

#Quick #Test #test #Kamppis #lunch #restaurant #promising #school #food #queues

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Call for more construction subsidies: ‘250 million is a drop in the ocean’

Call for more construction subsidies: '250 million is a drop in the ocean'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result